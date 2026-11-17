Gujarat Crime News Woman Head Constable Among 4 Held For Allegedly Killing ASI, Burning Body Inside Car Near Aravalli's Hathmati River | X

Aravalli, Nov 17: A woman head constable posted at the same police station as a 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) has been apprehended alongside three others for allegedly murdering him and setting his vehicle on fire with his body inside to destroy evidence, police said on Tuesday.

Burnt Vehicle Found Near Hathmati River

The case came to light after a completely burnt Maruti Ertiga belonging to ASI Ashwinbhai Tabiyad was discovered near the Hathmati River on the outskirts of Padara village in Bhiloda taluka on November 10. A human skeleton recovered from the wreckage initially prompted police to register an accidental death case.

Tabiyad, a resident of Zinzodi village in Bhiloda, served as a personal writer to the Police Inspector at the Chithoda police station in neighbouring Sabarkantha district. He had left for duty in his white Ertiga around 10:15 p.m. on November 8 but failed to return, prompting his father, Babubhai Tabiyad, to approach the police with suspicions that the skeletal remains belonged to his missing son.

Police Probe Alleged Relationship Dispute

Investigators discovered that Tabiyad was in a relationship with woman Head Constable Alphaben Kalasva, 37, who was also posted at the Chithoda police station as a station writer and member of its SHE Team. According to police, Kalasva wanted to end the relationship, while Tabiyad was allegedly pressuring her to continue it.

Police stated that Kalasva called Tabiyad to her rented accommodation in Chithoda on the night of November 8. He arrived in his Ertiga and stayed overnight, during which she allegedly caused his death.

Relatives Allegedly Helped Conceal Body

On the morning of November 9, Kalasva allegedly summoned her brother, Kalpesh Kalasva, 36, who arrived with their cousin Pankajkumar Kalasva, 28, in a white Maruti Eeco. The trio allegedly placed Tabiyad's body in a sack and kept it inside the house throughout the day.

Pankaj subsequently drove the victim's Ertiga to a forested area near the Dharitri Mata temple on the outskirts of Kanadar village, while Alphaben and Kalpesh followed in the Eeco. Pankaj was later brought back to Chithoda. Investigators said Kalpesh then enlisted his friend Manojkumar Ninama, 33, and the two purchased petrol in a can from a petrol pump in Vijaynagar.

Vehicle Set Ablaze Near River

Late that night, Alphaben, Kalpesh, and Manoj loaded the sack containing the body into the Eeco and drove to where the Ertiga was parked. The body was transferred into the car, and Manoj drove the vehicle while Alphaben and Kalpesh followed in the Eeco.

Upon reaching the outskirts of Padara village near the Hathmati River, the three poured petrol over the car, its interior, and the sack before setting it on fire. The flames spread suddenly during the act, leaving Alphaben with burn injuries to her face, hands, and the front of her body. She subsequently received medical treatment in Chithoda, Vijaynagar, and Himmatnagar.

CCTV Footage Helps Trace Suspects

The breakthrough in the investigation arrived after the Aravalli Local Crime Branch and Bhiloda police analysed CCTV footage across Aravalli and Sabarkantha districts alongside technical surveillance. Investigators tracked the suspicious movements of the Eeco, registered in the name of Alphaben's father and used by her brother, and traced CCTV footage of Kalpesh and Manoj purchasing petrol.

During interrogation, all four accused admitted to their roles in the crime and confirmed that the skeletal remains recovered from the burnt vehicle belonged to Tabiyad. DNA samples from the skeleton and the victim's father have been dispatched for forensic verification.

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Murder Case Registered, Four Apprehended

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Siddhraj Tabiyad, the Bhiloda police registered a murder case on November 16 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The four suspects have been apprehended, and the Eeco allegedly used in the offence, valued at Rs 5 lakh, has been seized as further investigations continue.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)