Azam Khan | X @VoxShadabKhan

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan has been granted interim bail by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Jauhar University.

The court observed that the mandatory provisions of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were not strictly followed during Khan's arrest. It directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to ensure his release at the earliest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bail conditions and next hearing

Khan will have to furnish a personal bond along with two sureties of an equal amount, subject to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ghaziabad. The matter will next be heard on December 10.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khan, argued that the proceedings were politically motivated ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He alleged that the ED arrested Khan just 40 minutes after his release in a separate case involving dual PAN cards, with the intention of keeping him behind bars until the elections.

ED investigation and challenged orders

Khan was arrested by the ED on October 31, 2026, shortly after being released from Rampur district jail. The agency's action relates to alleged money laundering, misuse of government funds, land acquisition and irregularities in the construction of Jauhar University.

The petition challenged the attachment order issued on October 28, Khan's arrest and subsequent remand orders dated November 1 and 12.