Delhi Roof Collapse: 3-Year-Old Child, Man Killed In Kasturba Nagar; 6 Feared Trapped Under Debris | ANI

Two people, including a three-year-old child, were killed after the roof of a house collapsed in Delhi's Kasturba Nagar on Tuesday, November 17. At least six others are feared trapped beneath the debris, triggering an emergency rescue operation in the area.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place at a residential building in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, where eight people were reportedly living as tenants. The roof suddenly gave way, trapping the occupants under the rubble and leaving the locality in shock.

The deceased have been identified as a three-year-old child and a 35-year-old man named Pintu. The condition and identities of the other occupants remain unclear as rescue efforts continue.

According to ANI, North MCD Chairman Pankaj Luthra says, " This was a 40- 50-year-old building. A three-month-old child died in the incident."

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Rescue Operation Underway

Soon after receiving information about the collapse, rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to locate and evacuate those trapped beneath the debris. Local residents have also joined the rescue efforts, assisting the teams in clearing the rubble and searching for survivors.

With six people feared to be still trapped, rescuers are working to reach them as quickly as possible. The operation is currently underway, and further details about the circumstances leading to the roof collapse are awaited.

Note: This is a developing story. More details awaited.