‘Maharashtra Deserves the Truth’: Supriya Sule Urges People To Await Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash |

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday urged people to await the outcome of the investigation into the plane crash that killed former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying the Maharashtra Government must address the questions and doubts surrounding the incident.

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s demand for a transparent and time-bound inquiry before Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sule said the government must ensure that the truth comes out before the people of Maharashtra.

Responding to questions about the presentation and allegations made by Rohit Pawar regarding the circumstances of the crash, Sule said she had not watched his entire press conference and had only read newspaper reports. However, she said she would speak to him to understand the details, including his demand for an FIR and an investigation into the role of the aircraft operator.

Sule maintained that the investigation involved authorities under the Union Government, as civil aviation is a Central subject, and said the competent authorities should take an appropriate decision.

Emphasising the personal loss suffered by the family, she appealed to political parties and the media to approach the matter with sensitivity.

“The person who died in this accident was the man who held our family together. My elder brother is gone. This is not just breaking news for us. I sincerely request everyone to show sensitivity and humanity while discussing this matter,” she said.

‘CM Has Already Raised the Demand Before Amit Shah’

Sule said Fadnavis had himself raised the demand for a transparent investigation in the presence of the Union Home Minister, making it important to wait for the official findings.

“Yesterday, the Chief Minister spoke about this from the dais and demanded an inquiry before the country’s Home Minister. Amit Shah also took note of it. Therefore, let us wait for the report,” she said.

Referring to delays in concluding investigations into other aircraft accidents, Sule said several such cases had not received conclusive assessments within the stipulated timelines. She expressed confidence that the government would address the doubts surrounding Ajit Pawar’s death.

On whether the Maharashtra Government should register an FIR, as demanded by Rohit Pawar, following Karnataka’s example of registering a zero FIR in the matter, Sule said she would seek more information from the authorities.

“If that is his demand, I can certainly speak to the Director General of Police. I understand that Rohit had also met the DG. The competent authority needs to take a call on this,” she said.

Asked whether aircraft operator VSR Ventures and its owner, VK Singh, should also be questioned as part of the investigation, Sule said she would first understand the technical and administrative aspects of the case. She reiterated that civil aviation falls under the Centre’s jurisdiction and that the State Government does not have authority over every aspect of the investigation.

‘I Will Speak to Rohit About His Presentation’

Asked about Rohit Pawar’s allegations against the aircraft operator and the questions raised in his presentation regarding the aircraft’s age, maintenance, fuel loading and the circumstances preceding the crash, Sule said she had not watched the entire press conference as she had been in Delhi.

“I have not seen Rohit’s entire press conference because I had gone to Delhi. I have only read what appeared in today’s newspapers. I will certainly speak to Rohit and understand what exactly he has presented before commenting on the details,” she said.

On the BJP’s counter-allegations, including claims questioning Rohit Pawar’s possible connection with the circumstances surrounding the crash, Sule said she had not heard those allegations and would comment only after understanding them.

She again appealed to political parties and the media not to turn the tragedy into an insensitive political exchange, stressing that the incident was a deeply personal loss for the family and not merely a political issue.

‘Pawar Saheb Has Never Indulged in Allegations and Counter-Allegations’

Reacting to BJP leader Prasad Lad’s letter seeking clarification from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on whether the party supported Rohit Pawar’s allegations against the Chief Minister, Sule said the senior leader would respond to the communication himself.

“Sharad Pawar Saheb has never indulged in allegations and counter-allegations against anyone in his six decades of politics. His style of politics has always been different. Every generation has its own political style, and everyone decides their own approach,” she said.

Asked about the political irony of leaders who had earlier accused Ajit Pawar of involvement in a ₹70,000-crore scam later inaugurating his statue, Sule said it was part of democracy.

“In a strong democracy, everyone has the right to express their opinion,” she said.

Drought, Farmers’ Assistance and Traffic Dominate Meeting With Collector

Apart from the questions surrounding Ajit Pawar’s death, Sule said her meeting with the Pune District Collector focused largely on drought-related challenges, farmers’ assistance, water availability, tanker supply, fodder camps and traffic congestion.

She said she regularly visited the Collector’s office, usually once a month, and reviewed issues concerning the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency every four to six weeks.

“Today, we discussed the drought situation in Maharashtra, including tankers, fodder camps, water availability and the difficulties faced by farmers,” she said.

Sule said several farmers in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency had not received the ₹5,000 financial assistance meant for eligible beneficiaries. During the meeting, the Collector assured her that the pending assistance would be released once the names of the farmers were submitted.

“My colleagues will collect the names of all such farmers next week and submit them to the Collector. Farmers who have not received the ₹5,000 assistance should visit the Collector’s office and register their names so that they can receive the amount,” she said.

She also followed up on her earlier demand for tanker water supply to fruit orchards and discussed changes to the employment guarantee scheme. Sule stressed the need for transparency in implementing the revised framework.

Pune-Hinjawadi Traffic and Khadakwasla Issues Discussed

Traffic congestion in Pune and Hinjawadi also figured in the meeting. Sule said the District Collector holds a traffic review meeting every Friday, with her representatives and staff participating in the discussions.

She also raised issues concerning Khadakwasla, where certain names had reportedly been excluded from the relevant records, and said the Collector had taken up the matter.

Highlighting the range of challenges facing her constituency, Sule said drought, inflation, unemployment, pollution in the Nira region, delayed tanker supply, agricultural distress and healthcare infrastructure required attention.

“There are so many challenges before me — drought, inflation, unemployment, corruption, tanker supply, pollution in Nira and the difficulties faced by farmers. The situation in Bhor, Velhe, Mulshi and Khadakwasla also needs attention. We are genuinely occupied with these issues,” she said.