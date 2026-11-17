Pune: Lonavala Police Sub-Inspector Held For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe | Canva AI

Pune: The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday caught a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) attached to Lonavala Rural Police Station while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant in exchange for providing assistance in a criminal case registered against the complainant's brother.

The suspect has been identified as Natha Ramkishan Kekan (38), posted at Lonavala Rural Police Station under Pune Rural Police. He was apprehended at around 7.15 pm on Nov 16 during an ACB trap operation at a food court near Mapro Garden in Lonavala.

According to the ACB, the complainant's brother is facing a case registered under Sections 109(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Lonavala Rural Police Station.

The complainant alleged that Kekan had previously accepted a total of ₹1.3 lakh on different occasions in exchange for reducing the charges against his brother and helping him secure bail.

On Nov 14, Kekan allegedly demanded ₹30,000 to help the complainant's brother in a chapter case, assist with the remaining investigation and expedite the filing of the chargesheet.

Following the complaint lodged on Nov 16, the ACB conducted a verification operation during which Kekan allegedly admitted to having previously accepted the bribe amount and demanded ₹20,000 more for providing further assistance in the case. He also agreed to accept the amount.

The ACB subsequently laid a trap on Monday evening and caught Kekan allegedly accepting ₹20,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses at the designated location.