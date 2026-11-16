Salman Khan's Monster Teaser Expected On His Birthday In December, Actor Begins Pune Schedule: Report

Salman Khan with Monster producer Dil Raju | Instagram

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Monster, which is expected to hit theatres on Eid 2027. The makers are now gearing up for an exciting update for fans, with the film's first teaser reportedly planned for December 27, coinciding with the superstar's birthday.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Salman and the team have commenced a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune. The latest schedule began on November 15, with the makers filming some intense and dramatic sequences that are expected to play an important role in the film's storyline.

According to a source, "Salman Khan and Seema Biswas are part of this Pune schedule, and the makers are shooting some intense and dramatic moments, with the ongoing leg marking an important phase in the film's production. The shoot is expected to continue in the city for the next 10 days."

Salman Khan's Monster Teaser Expected On His Birthday

The makers are reportedly planning to unveil the first glimpse of Monster on December 27, giving fans a special birthday treat. However, there has been no official announcement about the teaser yet.

Meanwhile, Salman is balancing his shooting commitments with his television responsibilities as the host of Bigg Boss 20. He is ensuring that the film's production progresses as planned.

The film is currently in its final stages of shooting, although approximately 20 more days of filming will remain after the Pune schedule. The team is expected to move into post-production once the remaining portions are completed, ahead of its planned Eid 2027 release.

Monster Cast And Other Details

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Monster is currently being referred to by its working title, SVC63. The film features Salman alongside Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rahul Dev, Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas.

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