Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Sales Jump 42.7% In Q2 FY27 To 1.35 Lakh Units

Tata Motors |

Mumbai: Tata Motors reported a 42.7 per cent year-on-year increase in its commercial vehicle sales, reaching 1,35,114 units in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. This growth includes both domestic and international markets, up from 94,681 units in Q2 FY26.

Quarterly Performance

The company's total commercial vehicle sales for September 2026 stood at 51,062 units, marking a 42.4 per cent rise compared to 35,862 units sold in September 2025.

Domestic Sales Overview

Domestic commercial vehicle sales in Q2 FY27 were 1,13,982 units, an increase of 30.9 per cent from 87,061 units in the same period last year. For September 2026, domestic sales reached 43,487 units, up 31.2 per cent from 33,148 units in September 2025.

International Business Growth

International business sales showed significant growth, climbing 177.3 per cent to 21,132 units in Q2 FY27 from 7,620 units in Q2 FY26. In September 2026, international sales were 7,575 units, a jump of 179.1 per cent from 2,714 units in September 2025.

Segmental Breakup

HCV Trucks sales grew 40.3 per cent in Q2 FY27 to 33,756 units, while ILMCV Trucks increased 24.4 per cent to 20,949 units. Passenger Carriers sales rose 35.2 per cent to 15,455 units, and SCV cargo and pickup sales increased by 26.2 per cent to 43,822 units.

EV Volume Growth

Electric Vehicle (EV) volumes registered a 2.4 times year-on-year growth during the second quarter of FY27.

Management Commentary

Girish Wagh, MD and CEO, Tata Motors, said the company was encouraged by the broad-based momentum across businesses, reflecting the strength of its portfolio and customer understanding. Wagh noted that Q2 FY27 sales grew to 1,35,114 units, contributing to H1 FY27 volumes of 2,43,602 units, up 35.1 per cent year-on-year.

Outlook and Concerns

Wagh highlighted that commodity costs, diesel prices, potential interest rate hikes, and global uncertainties remain key monitorables. However, he expressed confidence in sustainable growth driven by government capital expenditure, mining and construction activity, e-commerce volumes, and the festive season.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.