Indian Automakers Report Strong August Sales, Commercial Vehicle Segment Leads Growth

Indian automakers reported strong August sales |

New Delhi: Major Indian auto manufacturers on Tuesday reported robust year‑on‑year gains in sales for August 2026, across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles segments.

Hyundai Motor India said total monthly sales for August were 65,796 units, up 8.8 per cent year‑on‑year.

The total sales comprised domestic sales of 54,396 units, up 23.6 per cent YoY marking the company’s highest August tally on record along with exports of 11,400 units.

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“We continue to sustain strong growth momentum in FY2027, with domestic sales growing by 12.6 per cent year‑on‑year during the April‑August period,” said Tarun Garg, MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited.

He added that exports were impacted in August by logistical constraints linked to the West Asia conflict and the broader geopolitical environment, but expressed optimism about export demand improving in coming months as the geo-political situation improves.

Tata Motors reported combined domestic and international sales of 44,411 units in August, up 49 per cent on a YoY basis. The company said domestic MH&ICV (medium and heavy & intermediate commercial vehicles) sales were 17,531 units, up 31 per cent year‑on‑year, while MH&ICV domestic and international sales were 18,920 units, up 29 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (commercial vehicles above 3.5 tonnes) stood at 2495 vehicles, up 47 per cent YoY.

Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML Mahindra and President for Mahindra’s Trucks, Buses & CE businesses, said the segment continues to be supported by higher infrastructure spending, rising freight demand and replacement demand.

However, firms face challenges on rising input and fuel costs. Volumes were muted in August 2025 due to anticipated GST changes, and hence the growth this month also reflects the low base of last year, he added.

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