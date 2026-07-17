Kanwar Yatra 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Tight Security, Action Against Those Spreading Rumours | X

Ghaziabad, July 17: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed the preparations for the safe and peaceful conduct of the Shravan month Kanwar Yatra with police and administrative officials of the Meerut and Saharanpur divisions at the Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium, Collectorate. He issued clear instructions that no negligence in security, cleanliness, or traffic management would be tolerated during the yatra.

He directed officials to take immediate and strict action against anti-social elements spreading rumours on social media and to promptly counter misleading information.

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The Chief Minister directed, "All concerned departments should complete their preparations before the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra. Adequate police personnel should be deployed along the entire yatra route. CCTV cameras should be installed at key locations, and continuous surveillance should be carried out through drones." He instructed the Divisional Commissioners of Meerut and Saharanpur to regularly review the preparations.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated, "Continuous coordination should be maintained during the Kanwar Yatra with officials of neighbouring states, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, so that any situation can be handled effectively."

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He directed that the sound level of DJs should not exceed the prescribed limit and that the height of the Kanwars should also remain within the prescribed standards to ensure that traffic movement is not obstructed.

He instructed officials to maintain continuous dialogue with DJ operators, Kanwar manufacturers, and Kanwar associations for this purpose.

The Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department and the Irrigation Department to make the yatra routes pothole-free well in time and ensure the clearance of bushes.

He said, "Cleanliness should be maintained throughout the entire route and that no garbage should be visible anywhere. Proper arrangements should be ensured at Kanwar camps for street lighting, drinking water, toilets, electricity, cleanliness, and fresh, satvik food."

He issued clear instructions that all meat and liquor shops along the Kanwar Yatra route must remain closed and that continuous monitoring should be carried out to ensure compliance.

The Transport Department was directed to ensure that no driver operates a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The Power Department was instructed to closely monitor transformers and electricity lines to prevent any accidents.

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The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain continuous coordination with public representatives and ensure the immediate resolution of local issues.

He also instructed that, with the support of the Information Department, welcome gates and hoardings should be installed for Kanwar pilgrims, and various public welfare schemes should be widely publicized. Senior administrative and police officials of the Meerut and Saharanpur divisions were present at the meeting.