CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Kairana PAC Campus, Honours Shamli Scheme Beneficiaries | X

Lucknow, July 17: A youth carrying a hand-drawn portrait of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath caught the attention of the Chief Minister during his public meeting in Shamli on Friday. The youth stood in the pandal holding the portrait towards the stage throughout the programme.

After concluding his address, CM Yogi noticed the youth and instructed security personnel to bring him onto the stage. The youth presented the portrait to the Chief Minister, who interacted with him. When the youth touched his feet, Yogi blessed him and patted him on the back.

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Before attending the public meeting, the Chief Minister inspected the under-construction PAC campus in Kairana. He reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work and directed officials and the executing agency to complete the project within the stipulated timeline while maintaining quality standards.

During the programme, CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to selected Anganwadi workers and handed over sanction letters, keys, cheques and other benefits to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.

Ruby – Appointment letter as Anganwadi worker

Nigam – Appointment letter as Anganwadi worker

Jai Singh – Tractor key under Agricultural Implements Scheme

Rajpal – Sanction letter under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

Sunita – Sanction letter under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

Brajesh – House key under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural)

Geeta – Cheque of more than ₹5.83 crore under Grameen Aajeevika Mission

Sarita and Anita – E-rickshaw keys

Nishant Jain – Cheque of ₹25 lakh under Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana

Nazim – Cheque of ₹3.31 lakh under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Naushida – Sanction letter under Nirashrit Mahila Pension Scheme

Akshita Jain – Sanction letter under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana

Nikita Chaudhary – Sanction letter under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana