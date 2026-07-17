Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 76 Development Projects Worth Over ₹1,003 Crore in Bijnor | X

Bijnor, July 17: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Bijnor has transformed into a symbol of development, with improved infrastructure, better connectivity and strengthened law and order. He made the remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 76 development projects worth more than ₹1,003 crore in the Bijnor and Chandpur Assembly constituencies.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister said previous governments avoided visiting Bijnor, but the district’s development has now given it a new identity.

“Before 2017, Chief Ministers avoided visiting Bijnor and considered it inauspicious. In reality, they themselves were inauspicious, which is why Bijnor did not accept them. How can anyone refuse to visit the sacred land where Lord Shri Krishna came to Mahatma Vidur’s home and which is blessed by Maa Ganga?” he said.

Yogi highlighted the development of highways, railway connectivity, a medical college and timely sugarcane payments as indicators of the district’s progress.

Targeting the Congress and Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister alleged that previous governments failed to control crime and encouraged a climate of fear.

He said, “Those who wanted a riot-ridden, crime-ridden and mafia-controlled Bijnor are the people who believe in division and admire Jinnah. We do not like Jinnah; we like sugarcane.”

He claimed that the government’s policies had improved law and order, ensuring safety for daughters, traders and farmers.

Yogi said religious events, including the Kanwar Yatra, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Ram Navami processions and Durga Puja celebrations, were now being organised without restrictions due to improved security conditions.

The Chief Minister said the government would work towards extending the Ganga Expressway from Bijnor to Haridwar. He also announced that the foundation stone for a Nursing College had been laid after the establishment of a Medical College.

He said the institution would benefit daughters of Bijnor by providing local opportunities for nursing education and employment.

“Nursing offers a 100 per cent placement guarantee, and this institution will become a source of new employment opportunities and a better future for the daughters of the district,” he said.

Yogi said sugarcane farmers earlier faced delayed payments and migration among youth was common due to lack of opportunities. He claimed that sugarcane prices had increased and farmers were now receiving payments on time.

Referring to the district’s past law and order challenges, he cited the 2016 killing of an NIA officer and his wife in Bijnor as an example of the situation before 2017.

He said the state had now moved towards development, investment and employment generation.

The Chief Minister said the government has ensured that welfare benefits reach citizens through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He highlighted schemes including PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, pensions, housing schemes and farmer welfare initiatives.

He also criticised previous governments over corruption, referring to the statement that only a portion of funds sent for welfare schemes reached beneficiaries.

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During the event, CM Yogi distributed cheques, certificates, appointment letters, keys and laptops to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Key beneficiaries included:

Anushka Sisodia – Appointment letter

Naina – Cashless Medical Scheme card

Shikha Rani – ₹5 lakh cheque under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan

Harbir Singh – Centre key under Custom Hiring Scheme

Jani Devi – Sanction letter under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)

Anuj Kumar Gupta – ₹50,000 cheque under PM SVANidhi Yojana

Monika – Appointment letter as Anganwadi Worker

Anita Devi – Over ₹21 lakh cheque under Nand Baba Dugdh Mission

Kartar Singh – ₹5 lakh cheque under Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana

Nisha – ₹4.5 lakh cheque under PMFME Scheme

Meenu – Laptop under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana

Sushila and Rinki – ₹11 crore cheque under National Rural Livelihood Mission

Sanjo Devi – ₹38 lakh cheque under Accident Relief Scheme

Gaurav Kumar – ₹10 lakh cheque under Panchayat Kalyan Kosh Yojana

Richa Agrawal – Certificate of Appreciation

Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior administrative officials were present during the programme.