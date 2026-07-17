UP's Bhoojal Saptah-2026 Highlights Moringa Seeds, Volcanic Rock For Water Conservation | X

Lucknow, July 17: The Yogi Adityanath Government of Uttar Pradesh is conducting a large-scale public awareness campaign through 'Bhoojal Saptah-2026' by linking water conservation and groundwater recharge with public participation across the state. In this sequence, the Groundwater Department organized a 'Jal-Samvad' programme on Friday. During the programme, emphasis was laid on conserving the wastewater discharged after filtration by household RO systems. It was highlighted that Moringa seeds (Sahjan seeds) and Scoria Volcanic Rock (porous volcanic stone) could prove helpful. It was also agreed that further research would soon be undertaken on this, followed by the development of a prototype and its testing as part of the process.

Under 'Bhoojal Saptah-2026', the 'Jal-Samvad' programme was chaired by Groundwater Department Director Dr. Rajesh Kumar Prajapati. During the programme, discussions were also held on natural and low-cost water purification technologies. A technique for purifying water using Moringa seeds and porous volcanic rock was presented. Through this, lakhs of litres of water wasted by RO systems could be saved. The Groundwater Department welcomed this vision and expressed interest in further research and future possibilities.

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Scoria Volcanic Rock (porous volcanic stone) and Moringa (Sahjan seeds) are considered useful for natural water purification. Powder made from Moringa seeds helps gather impurities and fine suspended particles present in water, allowing them to settle at the bottom, while Scoria Rock, because of its porous structure, can help reduce impurities by acting like a filter. However, further research is required before it can be implemented fully.

During the 'Jal-Samvad', experts held detailed discussions on the challenges and possibilities related to the groundwater crisis. Social organizations suggested that villages, cities, and residential societies effectively implementing measures such as rainwater harvesting, rooftop rainwater harvesting, and wastewater recycling should be given special incentives and awards. This would encourage healthy competition for water conservation and establish inspiring examples in society. It was also suggested that research findings related to the mapping of water conservation and groundwater storage through Remote Sensing and GIS technology should be integrated with the campaign.

Groundwater Department Director Dr. Rajesh Kumar Prajapati stated, "The active participation of every section of society is essential to ensure long-term water security. Every citizen must make water conservation a part of their lifestyle."