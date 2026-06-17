UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 50% Bus Fare Concession For NEET Candidates | File Pic

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions regarding the upcoming Moharram and stated, "It is an occasion of mourning, not of power display. During Moharram, no permission will be granted for any kind of weapon display, introduction of new traditions, or uncontrolled use of ear-splitting DJs, drums, and bands." He directed that the strictest action be taken against any attempts to disturb peace.

At the same time, he announced that candidates appearing in the NEET examination scheduled on June 21 will be provided a 50 percent concession in fare on buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation upon showing their admit cards.

While conducting a high-level review through video conferencing on Tuesday regarding law and order in the state, upcoming festivals, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and preparations for International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister said, "All District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police should establish dialogue in advance regarding Moharram arrangements and ensure that no incident affecting law and order occurs in any district."

Referring to past incidents, the Chief Minister directed that effective control be maintained over the use of ear-splitting DJs, drums, and bands. He stated, "No display of weapons should take place in Moharram processions. Additionally, to prevent any kind of accident, the height of Tazias should remain within prescribed standards, and Tazias exceeding 10 to 12 feet in height should not be permitted." He added, the faith of all should be respected, but the creation of any new tradition will not be acceptable under any circumstances.

The Chief Minister further added, approximately three and a half lakh candidates will appear in the NEET examination being conducted on June 21 in 59 districts of the state. He directed that candidates appearing for the examination be given a 50 percent concession in fare on Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses upon showing their admit cards.

He also instructed that necessary temporary accommodation facilities be provided for candidates who travel to other districts to take the examination and do not have arrangements for lodging.

The Chief Minister directed that all necessary arrangements be ensured in accordance with the guidelines of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to maintain the sanctity, transparency, and sensitivity of the examination.

He also instructed strict monitoring of attempts to spread rumors, misleading information, or false information through social media and other platforms, and directed prompt and effective action in such cases.

Reviewing preparations for International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister stated, "Yoga is an invaluable heritage of Indian culture and the rishi tradition, and is a powerful medium for keeping both the body and mind healthy."

He added, yoga has gained global recognition due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that this year's International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme 'Swasth Ayu ke Liye Yog'. He directed that the Prime Minister's program be broadcast live across the state.

The Chief Minister said, active participation of public representatives should be ensured in Yoga Day programs. He directed that yoga programs be organized in all 58,000 Gram Panchayats and 762 urban local bodies across the state.

He instructed that priority be given to collective yoga sessions at Amrit Sarovars and historical and cultural sites, and that locations for programs be identified in 14,000 wards of urban areas.

He directed, "A special cleanliness campaign be conducted on June 20 by the Urban Development, Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj Departments in collaboration with educational institutions."

He also instructed that security arrangements at program venues be strengthened, regular police patrolling be ensured, and all police lines and PAC battalions be associated with Yoga Day programs.

Chief Minister emphasized ensuring active participation of voluntary organizations, Health and Wellness Centers, religious and social organizations, yoga institutions, NCC, Scouts and Guides, and volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS). He directed that yoga programs be organized on a large scale at district, tehsil, development block headquarters, and Gram Panchayat levels, and that effective awareness campaigns be conducted for public outreach.

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He directed that nodal officers be appointed in all districts for the successful conduct of the programs and that the presence of a public representative or government representative be ensured at every event. Stressing the organization of yoga programs in industrial areas and police lines as well, he described it as a broad campaign in public interest and public participation.

Regarding the disposal of public grievances, the Chief Minister reviewed applications received through the CM Helpline, Janata Darshan, and the IGRS portal and stated, "The disposal status in some districts is not satisfactory. Such districts must immediately improve their functioning, otherwise accountability will be fixed."

The Chief Minister directed that in districts where Chief Medical Officers have not been posted, CMO appointments must be made within the next 3 days.

He also instructed that field postings should be made strictly on the basis of merit.

The meeting was attended by all Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, Zonal Additional Directors General of Police, Inspectors General of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police, and senior officers at the government level.