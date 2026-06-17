 TMC MP Rachana Banerjee Joins Rebel Camp, Signals Support For BJP In West Bengal Politics
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TMC MP Rachana Banerjee Joins Rebel Camp, Signals Support For BJP In West Bengal Politics

TMC MP Rachana Banerjee has joined a rebel camp while asserting her continued respect for party chief. She said her mandate is to work for the people and suggested alignment with the central govt for better governance. She also expressed support for Suvendu Adhikari and BJP’s vision for West Bengal. Another TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar indicated cooperation with the PM and Union Home Minister.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 12:11 AM IST
TMC MP Rachana Banerjee Joins Rebel Camp, Signals Support For BJP In West Bengal Politics
TMC MP Rachana Banerjee Joins Rebel Camp, Signals Support For BJP In West Bengal Politics | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Rachana Banerjee joins ‘rebel’ MP camp. Talking to the media, Rachana said that she will always respect former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as they shared a bond for several years.

“My respect for didi will never be compromised. Everyone says that we received votes because of Didi. That is correct. We got votes because of Didi, but people didn’t vote for Rachana Banerjee just to see my face. People have trusted me so that I can work for them. Those who have joined the other camp are older than me and are more experienced. They must have thought something for the benefit of the state,” said the actor-turned-politician.

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Rachana further added, “I will support Suvendu Adhikari and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make Bengal number one state. There were many instances where obstacles were created in our work and we could not work the way we wanted to stand by the people. In order to work the way people want us to, it is important to stay connected with the central government.”

Another TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that she will work with the support of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

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