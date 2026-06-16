CID Questions TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee For 6.5 Hours Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks On DJ Music | X @ians_india

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday left CID office Bhabani Bhawan after 6.5 hours of questioning over alleged inflammatory remarks regarding playing DJ music.

Notably, last week Banerjee had visited the CID office over an alleged MLA signature mismatch case.

On June 14 Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh was also questioned over the signature mismatch case alongside Banerjee.

According to an official, he was asked about his intention behind the inflammatory remarks during the Assembly campaigns.

A FIR was lodged by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, following which the CID had taken up the case.

The complaint mentioned that Banerjee had made inflammatory remarks linked with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The complaint also said that the remarks of Banerjee might disrupt ‘communal harmony’.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) arrived at Banerjee’s Kalighat residence on Tuesday and had begun surveying his property.

According to the officials, the measurement was done to ensure whether any portion of the footpath had been encroached upon and also that the report will be submitted to higher authorities, following which a decision would be taken.

Earlier, the civic body had served notices related to Banerjee’s 17 properties located on Kalighat Road and Harish Mukherjee Road over allegations of construction beyond approved plans.