Jobs, Merit & Politics: CM Yogi Targets Samajwadi Party Over Recruitment Record In Uttar Pradesh | PTI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party, questioning its record on employment and recruitment during its tenure in Uttar Pradesh. He said young people were now asking the opposition what it had done for them when it was in power and what it intended to do if voted back to office.

Addressing an appointment letter distribution programme at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Yogi distributed appointment letters to 1,594 newly selected candidates, including 201 auditors and 1,393 assistant accountants.

Yogi Targets Previous Governments Over Recruitment

Referring to the situation before 2017, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh was then regarded as a backward state, with young people migrating in search of jobs, farmers dying by suicide and women facing security concerns.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a tablet distribution programme in Gonda, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government has provided over 9.5 lakh government jobs to youth in the state over the past nine-and-a-half years.He said that the number of appointments exceeds the combined record of previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2026

He alleged that recruitment under the previous governments lacked transparency and was marred by corruption and favouritism. "As soon as a recruitment advertisement was issued, the uncle-nephew duo would get busy collecting money. One person appeared for the examination while someone else would turn up to collect the appointment letter," he said, in an apparent reference to the Samajwadi Party leadership.

Citing a 2015–16 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission result, Yogi alleged that a candidate who had secured third division in high school, intermediate and graduation examinations was made the topper in the recruitment examination for the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate. "He did not top the examination, he was made to top it," he said.

CM Highlights Merit-Based Recruitment

Claiming that his government had ensured merit-based recruitment, the Chief Minister said appointments were now being made without recommendations or monetary transactions. He described appointment letters as recognition of the hard work of young candidates and said compromising merit was a grave wrongdoing.

Yogi said his government had provided nearly 9.75 lakh government jobs so far and recruitment would continue. He also asked the newly appointed candidates whether anyone had demanded money, threatened them or tried to influence the selection process. The candidates, he said, responded in the negative.

The Chief Minister announced that more than 52,000 appointment letters would be distributed next week. These would include 8,000 for lekhpals, 42,000 for home guards and 2,000 for teachers.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party's promise to provide government jobs to 30 lakh youth, he asked what the party had done for employment when it was in power.

Yogi Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Economic Growth

Yogi also highlighted the state's economic growth, claiming that Uttar Pradesh's economy had expanded from Rs 12.5 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore in the past nine-and-a-half years. Per capita income had tripled, while the state's annual budget had increased from Rs 3 lakh crore to more than Rs 9.70 lakh crore, he said.

He claimed that Uttar Pradesh had moved from the bottom five to become one of the country's top three economies, adding that the government aimed to make it the largest state economy in the next four years.

Referring to industrial development, he said Uttar Pradesh accounted for 55 per cent of the country's mobile phone manufacturing. He also cited the production of AK-203 rifles and BrahMos missiles in the state as examples of its changing industrial profile.

CM Takes Dig At Opposition Leadership

Targeting the previous governments over their reluctance to visit Noida, Yogi said he had no hesitation in visiting the industrial hub despite wearing saffron clothes. He claimed that his government had helped four lakh homebuyers get possession of their flats in the region.

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He also accused the Samajwadi Party of opposing the Ram temple in Ayodhya and took a dig at its leadership, saying people should fear God rather than superstition.

Yogi Stresses Women's Safety And Security

Highlighting women's safety, the Chief Minister said women were now able to return home even late at night without fear. He cited the growing presence of women in the workforce at the HCL campus in Lucknow, claiming that women accounted for 60 per cent of its 18,000 employees.

Yogi warned that strict action would be taken against criminals and said the state had moved beyond the days when illegal firearms and crude bombs were associated with its image.