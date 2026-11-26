CM Yogi Adityanath performs Bhoomi Pujan for Ball Corporation’s ₹2,900 crore aluminium beverage can plant in Meerut | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow/Meerut, November 25, 2026: Another golden chapter was added to UP's industrial revolution and global investors' growing confidence on Wednesday, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of a new manufacturing facility by global giant Ball Corporation at the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Cluster in Meerut.

At the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of this world-class aluminium beverage can manufacturing unit, being established with a massive investment of over ₹2,900 crore, the CM expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire Ball Corporation team. He stated, "This plant will prove to be a historic milestone in the 'Vikas Yatra' of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh' and 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh'."

Referring to the continuous flow of investments into the state, he remarked, "Just a few days ago, Bhoomi Pujan of CNH Industrial's new plant worth over ₹1,200 crore was performed. Two days ago, meaningful discussions were held with Taiwan's Creative Sensor on an investment of over ₹1,100 crore, and today the foundation stone of Ball Corporation is being laid in Meerut. This is a living testament to the growing global confidence in Uttar Pradesh."

Meerut Emerging As Manufacturing Hub

Highlighting the industrial transformation of Meerut, the CM stated, "This project will function as an 'anchor unit' for the region, creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of young people. Along with this, new business avenues will open up for local MSMEs, packaging suppliers, logistics, transport, and recycling partners. Meerut, globally renowned for its ODOP sports goods, is also seeing the construction of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University. Now, alongside sports and traditional industries, Meerut is also emerging as a major centre for advanced global manufacturing."

Describing Ball Corporation's selection of Meerut as an extremely far-sighted decision, he observed, "Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Ganga Expressway, proximity to Delhi-NCR and the 25,000-hectare YEIDA region, the Noida International Airport at Jewar and access to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors are providing Meerut with fast, seamless and world-class multi-modal connectivity. These facilities are establishing the city as a major hub for industry, investment and logistics. Today, the market for soft drinks, juices, energy drinks and ready-to-drink beverages is growing rapidly in India. Therefore, this location in Meerut will provide Ball Corporation with a golden opportunity to rapidly expand its business across India and global markets while remaining close to its customers and filling facilities. Alongside this, global companies, their modern technologies and advanced manufacturing capabilities are being invited to the state through Singapore, Japan and Taiwan City in the YEIDA region."

UP's Economic And Industrial Progress

In his address, the CM also presented an account of UP's economic and industrial progress since 2017. He stated, "The budget, GSDP, per capita income and female labour force participation of UP, which was once described as a 'BIMARU' state, have today become three times what they were in 2017. Today, UP is the country's leading revenue-surplus state. With annual capex of over ₹2 lakh crore, it remains the state with the highest capital expenditure in the country. Having moved out of the bottom five, it has now become one of the top three economies in the country."

Sharing figures related to industrial development, the CM pointed out, "In nearly 70 years after Independence, up to 2017, only 14,000 factories could be established in UP, which means an average of just 200 factories a year. Had work continued at the same slow pace as before 2017, barely 1,700-1,800 new factories could have been added during these nine and a half years. However, backed by strong law and order, seamless connectivity, world-class infrastructure, a dedicated industrial land bank and an industry-ready workforce, the Double Engine government has established more than 21,000 new factories in nine and a half years, adding an average of over 2,200 new units every year. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as an industrial powerhouse of the country, with more than 35,000 factories."

Mobile And Electronics Production

The CM stated, "Today, 55% of the country's mobile manufacturing and 60% of its electronics component production are taking place in Uttar Pradesh, while emerging sectors such as data centres, electric vehicles and semiconductors are taking the state's industrial strength to new heights. To prepare skilled human resources in accordance with the requirements of industries, lakhs of ITI and diploma degree holders, along with more than 2 lakh STEM graduates, are being trained as an industry-ready workforce."

He further informed, "Over the past nine and a half years, UP has received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore, of which investments worth over ₹15 lakh crore have already materialised on the ground. At the upcoming Investors Summit, we will undertake groundbreaking ceremonies for projects worth ₹7 lakh 50 thousand crore. Today, 1 crore MSME units and more than 25,000 startups form the backbone of the state. The FDI and Fortune-500 Policy, under which facilities are being extended to Ball Corporation, along with 36 sectoral policies, an industrial land bank spread across more than 75,000 acres, 27 modern IMLC clusters, the single-window portal 'Nivesh Mitra' and securing the first position in the country in Deregulation 1.0 have demonstrated UP's commitment to ease of doing business. Today, global companies such as Samsung, LG, Dixon, CNH Industrial, HCL-Foxconn, Microsoft, IBM, PepsiCo and now Ball Corporation are contributing significantly to the state's goal of becoming a 1 trillion-dollar economy by realising the vision of 'Make in UP, Make for the World'."

CM Assures Government Support

At the conclusion of the programme, the CM urged Ball Corporation, "Increase sourcing from local MSMEs, extend support for skill development of our industry-ready workforce and take sustainable manufacturing to new heights in collaboration with authorised recycling partners."

He assured the company, "UP government will stand by you as a reliable partner throughout the entire life cycle of your project."

Ball Corporation CFO (EMEA) Phil Hawken, Director Ajit Sharma and several senior officials from the state government were present on the occasion.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/