CM Yogi Cites AI Analysis To Claim 1.27 Crore Hindu Voters Missing, Poll Body Maintains No Religion-Wise Data | X

Lucknow: A fresh political and administrative debate has erupted in Uttar Pradesh over the use of artificial intelligence to determine the religious profile of deleted voters, after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cited AI-driven analysis to support his claim that 1.27 crore Hindu names were excluded from the state's electoral rolls.

AI Analysis Behind Voter Deletion Claims

The Chief Minister's remarks on November 25 shift the focus from routine electoral list revisions to how political parties and governments deploy technology to interpret voter data ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa says, "A significant number of young voters are still missing from the electoral rolls. The estimated number of eligible voters in the 18–19 age group should be around 84–85 lakh...." https://t.co/vxcZCqpOor — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026

Adityanath had earlier flagged the omission of over a crore Hindu voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive, pointing to mismatches of 66 lakh names between panchayat and assembly lists, 55 lakh unregistered welfare beneficiaries, and 4.5 lakh eligible voters in the 18-to-19 age group. Pressed on how the religious breakdown was calculated, he said AI tools were used to arrive at the figure.

Election Commission Clarifies Voter Data Limitations

The claim has placed the Chief Minister's assessment at odds with official Election Commission records. Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa stated that the commission does not record caste or religion in its database, meaning the poll body has no institutional mechanism to verify or contest religion-based voter estimates.

According to Rinwa, roughly 2.5 crore eligible residents remain outside the state's voter list, a gap he attributed to citizens not filing Form 6 applications rather than selective deletions. He added that while the SIR exercise removed more than 2 crore duplicate, deceased, or shifted entries, over 18 lakh new applicants have already been added to draft rolls during the current Special Summary Revision.

Electoral Irregularities And Demands For Transparency

Addressing concerns over roll integrity, Rinwa ruled out any statewide pattern of targeted exclusion but confirmed action in a localised case in Pilibhit Sadar, where 10,470 entries were modified without proper forms. Criminal cases have been registered against two Electoral Registration Officers and a computer assistant has been dismissed over the lapse.

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The controversy has also drawn legal and political pushback, with Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and an independent panel of former judges calling for transparency and demanding the raw data and methodology behind the 1.27 crore estimate.