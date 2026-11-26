UP's New Political Equation: Owaisi Backs Chandrashekhar Azad As CM Face For 2027 Elections | IANS

Lucknow: With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, political activity in the state is gathering momentum. Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday joined hands to showcase their political strength at a mega rally at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

Alliance To Contest All 403 Seats

The rally, the first major joint public meeting since the formation of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (Social Transformation Front), sought to project a Dalit-Muslim political alliance as a new force in Uttar Pradesh politics. The alliance announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2027 elections, with Chandrashekhar Azad as its chief ministerial face.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: At the Samajik Parivartan Morcha's 'Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "You perpetrators fired bullets at me, and you fired bullets at Chandrashekhar Azad. We would rather die than remain silent in the face of such tyranny. We have stepped forward to bring about change. That is why we have declared that if there is to be a Chief Minister for the poor, the oppressed, and the downtrodden in Uttar Pradesh—a government of the people, not a government of any specific caste—then that Chief Minister will be Chandrashekhar Azad. I also want to point out that two individuals are responsible for the surge of poison and hatred in this country and in Uttar Pradesh: Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath..." — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

The political message of the rally was prominently displayed on hoardings and posters across the venue, which carried the slogan, "A Dalit's son will become Chief Minister and Abdul's son will become Deputy Chief Minister." The slogan underlined the alliance's attempt to bring Dalit and Muslim voters together under a common political platform.

The front is seeking to consolidate the Dalit and Muslim vote banks, which together account for a substantial section of the state's electorate. Its strategy is to emerge as an alternative to the BJP, Samajwadi Party and other established political formations.

Owaisi Targets BJP And Opposition

Addressing the gathering, Owaisi launched a sharp attack on both the ruling BJP and the opposition, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Owaisi declared that Chandrashekhar Azad was the alliance's chief ministerial candidate and said the partners would work with full strength to ensure his elevation to the top post.

He said the massive gathering at the rally was a message to established political parties that the era of opportunism was coming to an end. He sought to position the new front as a political alternative for communities that, he alleged, had not received their due share in governance.

Owaisi Stresses Constitutional Values

Taking on the Yogi Adityanath government's law and order policy, Owaisi said the alliance wanted to build a new Uttar Pradesh where constitutional values and justice would prevail instead of bulldozer politics and lawlessness.

Referring to the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar in framing the Constitution, Owaisi said Ambedkar had prevented the country from becoming a Hindu nation and laid the foundation of a society based on fraternity, equality and justice.

AIMIM Calls For Dalit-Muslim Unity

AIMIM state president Shaukat Ali also addressed the rally and called for unity between Dalits and Muslims. He said the Constitution given by Ambedkar was the biggest strength of disadvantaged and marginalised communities.

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Ali said Dalits and Muslims had never been natural adversaries and should not allow political forces to create divisions between them. He urged the two communities to unite and work towards making Chandrashekhar Azad the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The rally marks an attempt by the two leaders to translate their political understanding into a broader electoral arrangement ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. However, the alliance's ability to convert its proposed Dalit-Muslim consolidation into votes across all 403 constituencies will be tested in the coming months.