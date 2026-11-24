Lucknow Set For Political Show Of Strength On Constitution Day As Chandrashekhar Azad, Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav & Kharge Take Centre Stage | File Pic

Lucknow: The political battle for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is beginning to gather momentum, with rival parties preparing to use Constitution Day on November 26 to showcase their political strength and reach out to voters.

Lucknow is set to witness three major political events on the same day. Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Azad and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will jointly address a mega rally at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan, while the Samajwadi Party will launch its PDA manifesto. The Congress, meanwhile, will organise a Constitution Protection March in the state capital, which will be attended by party president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The joint rally by Chandrashekhar and Owaisi, titled 'Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maha Rally', is being projected as a major show of strength ahead of the Assembly elections. Organisers are expecting a massive turnout, with estimates ranging from seven lakh to 10 lakh people.

The rally is expected to focus on the protection of the Constitution, social justice, reservation, employment, education and the rights of marginalised communities. The two leaders are also likely to use the platform to outline their political strategy and strengthen their efforts to consolidate the Dalit, backward and minority vote base.

The joint mobilisation is significant as both leaders seek to establish themselves as an alternative political force in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress are preparing for an intense electoral contest.

SP to unveil PDA manifesto

The Samajwadi Party will use Constitution Day to formally launch its manifesto for the 2027 Assembly elections. Party president Akhilesh Yadav will unveil the document, titled 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto', with the slogan 'Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Prann Patra'.

The manifesto is being prepared under the supervision of former chief secretary Alok Ranjan. The party is expected to place the Constitution, democracy, reservation and social justice at the centre of its political agenda.

The document is likely to outline commitments relating to employment, education, women's empowerment and the welfare of weaker sections, with particular emphasis on the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit and Alpsankhyak) constituency.

The SP is also planning to prepare separate regional manifestos for different divisions and districts to address local issues and aspirations. By releasing its manifesto well ahead of the elections, the party intends to give itself sufficient time to take its promises to the grassroots.

Kharge to lead Congress march

The Congress will organise Constitution Protection Marches across Uttar Pradesh on November 26, with the main programme scheduled in Lucknow in the presence of Kharge.

The march will begin at Nehru Bhawan, where leaders will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. It will proceed through the Assembly area and Hazratganj before concluding at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, where participants will pay their respects to the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Also Watch:

Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, former MP PL Punia and representatives of various social organisations are also expected to participate.

Congress MP Tanuj Punia, who is coordinating the programme, said preparations had been completed and senior party leaders from across the state would join the march.

With the SP, Congress and the Chandrashekhar-Owaisi combine choosing Constitution Day for major political programmes, November 26 is likely to provide an early glimpse of the competing strategies taking shape ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. While the opposition parties are seeking to make social justice, reservation and constitutional protection their central themes, the scale of mobilisation and their ability to translate these issues into electoral support will be closely watched.