'Purpose Of An Alliance Is Victory': Akhilesh Yadav Signals Flexibility Amid SP-Congress Seat-Sharing Talks For UP Polls | ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24: As talks continue between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress over seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that the primary purpose of an alliance is victory and that discussions are being held to evaluate the winnability of candidates on each seat.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav noted that senior leaders entrusted with the negotiations are actively engaged in the process, though a final decision has yet to be reached.

"Regarding the ongoing discussions, our party's senior leaders, along with those entrusted by the party to handle these talks, are currently engaged in the process. What exactly is being discussed? How many seats are being agreed upon, and how many could the other party potentially win? These matters are under consideration, so it is difficult to say anything definitive right now. Alliances are formed with the sole objective of winning; the purpose of an alliance is victory," Yadav said.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: On the Congress-SP seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "Regarding the ongoing discussions, our party's senior leaders, along with those entrusted by the party to handle these talks, are currently engaged in the process. What exactly is being discussed? How many seats are being agreed upon, and how many could the other party potentially win? These matters are under consideration, so it is difficult to say anything definitive right now. Alliances are formed with the sole objective of winning; the purpose of an alliance is victory..."He adds, "...Constitutional bodies have a duty to act fairly, yet questions are being raised about this very body. It is now being suggested that the BJP is planning to add approximately 3 crore votes. Furthermore, regarding the warehouses where EVMs are stored, who are the engineers tasked by the ECI with maintaining these machines? We are told that the machines are being 'serviced,' but no one knows who these engineers actually are... The Samajwadi Party is committed to making adjustments and accommodations because the battle ahead is significant. When the goal is to win, and we must win, especially against a political 'machine' like the BJP, we have to prepare accordingly and make the right decisions." — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026

Akhilesh Emphasises Unity Against BJP

Emphasising the need to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the SP chief stated that his party is ready to make adjustments.

"The Samajwadi Party is committed to making adjustments and accommodations because the battle ahead is significant. When the goal is to win, and we must win, especially against a political 'machine' like the BJP, we have to prepare accordingly and make the right decisions," he said.

Yadav also raised questions regarding the electoral process, stating: "Constitutional bodies have a duty to act fairly, yet questions are being raised about this very body. It is now being suggested that the BJP is planning to add approximately 3 crore votes. Furthermore, regarding the warehouses where EVMs are stored, who are the engineers tasked by the ECI with maintaining these machines? We are told that the machines are being 'serviced,' but no one knows who these engineers actually are."

SP Offers Congress 26 Seats

Meanwhile, leaders from both the Congress and the Samajwadi Party indicated that negotiations are moving in a positive direction.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has offered 26 seats to the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP MP Rajeev Rai said ahead of the second round of seat-sharing talks between the two INDIA bloc allies.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Rai said the two parties would discuss the number of seats to be contested by each, adding that the SP had already conveyed its proposal to the Congress. "We will hold discussions regarding the number of seats. We have offered them 26 seats," Rai said.

SP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav also confirmed that the party had conveyed its proposal during Monday's meeting and said discussions would continue on Tuesday.

"Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. We have offered them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again," Yadav said.

Congress Leaders Optimistic About Negotiations

AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Rajendra Pal Gautam, expressed confidence that the talks would wrap up shortly.

"We are heading in the right direction. In the next two meetings, everything will be done. Discussions have been held on several seats. Discussions have been held on every single seat on the basis of data. The discussions are heading in a positive direction. Both parties are going ahead with a positive mindset. 403 is a big number; discussions have been held on more than half of them. We will wind this up in the next two meetings. Our alliance will be a done deal. We will make the announcement soon," Gautam said.

Congress Legislature Party leader in UP, Aradhana Misra 'Mona', described the first round of meetings as positive.

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"We discussed seats in the meeting. It was a positive discussion, and only one round of discussion has been concluded so far. The second round of discussion will be held soon, and if needed, we will come together again. The exercise will continue until we announce the alliance positively," she said.

First Round Of Seat-Sharing Talks

Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) concluded their first round of formal seat-sharing negotiations in New Delhi yesterday, with leaders from both camps projecting confidence that an alliance decision was close to being sealed.

Hosted at the official Delhi residence of senior Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, the opening session brought together key negotiators and state leaders from both sides.

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Past Electoral Performance Of Allies

In the 2022 elections, which the parties contested separately, the Samajwadi Party won 111 of the 347 seats contested, while Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which both parties contested under the banner of the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 62 seats contested, and Congress won six of the 17 it contested.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)