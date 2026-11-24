Jhansi Handpump Springs A Shocking Surprise As Illicit Liquor Flows Instead Of Water | X

Jhansi: Residents expecting a handpump to deliver drinking water would have been in for a shock at Kabutra Dera in Jhansi. Instead of groundwater, the pump was dispensing illicit country-made liquor, drawn directly from drums buried underground.

The unusual discovery was made when excise officials and police raided the settlement in the Sakrar police station area on Sunday evening as part of a crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturing.

Underground Liquor Storage Mechanism Exposed

When the raiding team operated the handpump, liquor gushed out. On checking the mechanism, officials found that drums secretly buried beneath the earth had been connected to the pump through pipes. The arrangement allowed liquor stored underground to be drawn out without attracting attention.

A handpump in Jhansi gave out raw liquor instead of water.Bootleggers had built an underground liquor tank right below it, and police found it during a raid.30 litres seized, a woman arrested 😭😭 https://t.co/kOd2DFc3YI — The Indian Idiot (@theindianidiot) November 22, 2026

The discovery exposed an ingenious method allegedly adopted by illicit liquor manufacturers to conceal their operations. According to police, the accused manufactured liquor, stored it in underground tanks and used pipes connected to handpumps to draw it out for sale. Male accomplices allegedly kept watch during the operation.

District-Wide Crackdown On Illegal Brewing

The raid was part of a wider drive against illegal brewing units across the district. Excise teams and Sakrar police conducted searches at several locations, including Badoura Chauraha, Simrawari Pahariya, Baidora village, Dakhneshwar, Dera Prithvipur Nayakheda, Budhpura, Bamhauri, Sakrar and Adjar.

The crackdown led to the seizure of 340 litres of illicit liquor, while 4,300 kg of fermenting material, locally known as lahan, was destroyed. Officials also demolished furnaces and destroyed liquor-making equipment. Four cases were registered under the Excise Act and a woman was arrested.

In a separate operation, another woman was arrested with 30 litres of illicit liquor, while 1,000 litres of fermenting material were destroyed.

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Officials Issue Warning To Residents

Excise inspectors Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Ajay Kumar and Shishir Dwivedi led the operation along with the Sakrar police.

Officials said the drive would continue to identify and dismantle illegal brewing units. The department also cautioned people against purchasing liquor from unauthorised outlets and advised them to buy only QR code-enabled liquor from licensed shops.

Circle Officer (Tehroli) Rakhpal Singh said the arrested accused had been sent to jail and further investigation was underway.