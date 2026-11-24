Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health officials on Sunday visited liquor shops and suggesting that liquor lovers eat properly and healthy food before drinking. They also asked them to buy liquor from legal vendors. On Friday, in the Banda area of Sagar district, two people died after consuming liquor and one was admitted to a medical college hospital in serious condition.

After the incident, district collector Dilip Yadav instructed chief medical and health officer Devesh Pateria and assistant excise officer Vandana Pandey to conduct screening of liquor drinkers in Banda. Banda block medical officer (BMO) Yogendra Kha- tik and other officials screened the drinkers.

🚨 DOCTORS SET UP HEALTH CHECKUP CAMP OUTSIDE LIQUOR SHOP IN MADHYA PRADESHIn an unusual initiative, government doctors and health officials set up a medical camp outside a liquor shop in Bina, Sagar district.Customers were offered health screenings, including blood pressure and sugar tests along with liver and kidney-related tests.The initiative aims to raise awareness about the health risks of alcohol consumption and encourage people to quit drinking. The check-ups are voluntary not mandatory for purchasing alcohol.🎥 Video Shared Online#MadhyaPradesh #Sagar #HealthAwareness — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) November 24, 2026

The teams collected blood samples and conducted health check-up of people.

Door-to-door screenings Joint teams are visiting houses and identified locations of individuals based on lists recently compiled from liquor shops to conduct health screenings. Intensive health check-ups are underway in rural areas including Binayaka and Magardha in Banda region, in Gopalganj, Civil Lines and Purvayau areas of Sagar city.

On-site treatment Following the directives, medical personnel conducted thorough on-site examinations based on the individuals’ symptoms. Where necessary, immediate medical interventions such as blood sample collection and the ad- ministration of intravenous (IV) drips were provided.

Screening near liquor shops and family counselling The teams conducted health screenings not only for the individuals identified on the lists but also for people in the vicinity of liquor shops. Additionally, the teams are visiting the houses of the concerned individuals to interact with their family members, raising awareness about the severe, harmful consequences of excessive alcohol consumption.