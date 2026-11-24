Madhya Pradesh: Dog Follows 75-Year-Old Man's Funeral, Sits Silently At Condolence Meeting In Sehore; Video Goes Viral |

Madhya Pradesh Viral News: An emotional and heartwarming incident from Madhya Pradesh has shown that love and loyalty are not limited to human relationships. At a time when many elderly people are left alone in the final years of their lives, a four-legged friend has set a heartening example of friendship and affection.

An emotional dog story from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a street dog named Kalu can be seen attending the funeral and last rites of his friend, Mohanlal Raikwar, 75-year-old, who used to feed him rotis every day.

A Loyal Dog Who Refused To Bid Farewell From A Distance

Mohanlal Raikwar, a retired SBI bank employee, passed away last week. His funeral procession began at 11 AM on Friday from the Galla Mandi area and headed towards Vishram Ghat. Family members, former bank colleagues, members of the Raikwar community and local residents joined the funeral procession.

Loyal Kalu, too, followed the funeral procession and attended the rituals, just like the other mourners. He stayed close to the man who had cared for him. The incident has touched many hearts, with people appreciating the special bond between the elderly man and the street dog.

The most heartwarming moment came during the condolence meeting after the cremation. According to locals, when mourners observed a two-minute silence in Raikwar's memory, Kalu walked towards the gathering and sat quietly in front of them.

He remained there until the silence ended and the meeting concluded with the chant of 'Om Shanti'. The dog then quietly left the spot.

#Watch | A stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore followed the funeral procession of a 75-year-old man who used to feed it daily. The dog accompanied the procession as the man's family and relatives gathered to perform his last rites.#FPJMP #FreePressJournalMadhyaPradesh #FPJ #FPJNews #Sehore #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #StrayDog #ViralVideo #AnimalBond — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 24, 2026

Kalu Visits Mohanlal's Home After the Last Rites as Part of the Post-Cremation Ritual

The dog's emotional farewell did not end there. After the mourners returned to Raikwar's house following the last rites, Kalu also followed them. He stayed at the house for some time before quietly leaving. The Kalu dog viral video has drawn attention to the special bond between humans and animals.

Spectators Amused By The Affection Of Kalu For Mohan

Businessman Jayant Shah and advocate Rakesh Saxena, who were part of the funeral procession, said that Kalu stayed with the mourners throughout the journey and accompanied them to the cremation ground in Mandi. Former corporator Ramprakash Chaudhary also said that Kalu walked ahead of the funeral procession, sat quietly during the condolence meeting and later returned along with the mourners.

Kalu, Everyone's Favourite In The Colony

Kalu, a street dog living near the Radha Shyam Temple Square on the main road in Galla Mandi, was familiar to almost everyone in the neighbourhood. Local residents regularly offered him food. Among them was Mohanlal Raikwar who shared a special bond with the dog. Feeding Kalu rotis and other food items every day was part of his daily routine. He would also call the dog by his name and spend some time talking to him. Gradually, this daily routine turned into a special bond of love and affection, without words or expectations.