Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sugarcane farmers staged a protest in Bhopal, demanding an increase in the sugarcane price to ₹600 per quintal along with an additional bonus of ₹50. The protesting farmers set up camp on the service road near Veer Savarkar Setu on Hoshangabad Road on Monday night and spent the night in the open.

The farmers have warned that if the government fails to take a decision on their demands by 2 PM, they will march towards the Chief Minister's residence.

Heavy Police Deployment in Bhopal

The service road has been barricaded on both sides to prevent traffic congestion on Hoshangabad Road. Around 45 police personnel, including two DSP-rank officers and four inspectors, were deployed at the protest site during the night.

Barricades have been placed at the entrance of Veer Savarkar Setu, while additional barricades are being planned near Ganesh Temple. Around 150 police personnel are expected to be deployed at the site today.

Police arrangements have been made to manage the farmers' protest, and tents have also been set up for police personnel. Farmer leader Rakesh Dhakad said the farmers somehow managed to arrange food but were forced to spend the entire night in the open.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh sugarcane farmers have launched an indefinite protest in the state capital, demanding that the minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane be increased to Rs 600 per quintal https://t.co/g8lM4XeyQH — IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2026

More Farmers to Arrive in Bhopal by Train and Private Vehicles

Farmer leader Prateek Sharma said the protesters are sugarcane farmers from Narsinghpur district. They are demanding a sugarcane price of ₹600 per quintal, along with an additional bonus of ₹50. However, the government has not accepted their demands so far.

The farmers have issued an ultimatum to the government, warning of intensified protests if their demands are not addressed by 2 PM. More farmers are expected to reach Bhopal by train and private vehicles to join the agitation.

If no decision is taken by the deadline, the protesters plan to march towards the Chief Minister's residence.

Farmers Reject Government's ₹450 Per Quintal Proposal

The sugarcane farmers are demanding an increase in the existing price from ₹400 to ₹600 per quintal. They have argued that the government's proposed rate of ₹450 per quintal is insufficient to cover the actual cost of sugarcane cultivation.

Apart from the ₹600 per quintal rate, the farmers are also seeking an additional bonus of ₹50 per quintal.

On Monday, a five-member delegation of farmers met Agriculture Director Umashankar Bhargava to discuss their demands. However, the meeting ended without any agreement.

The sugarcane farmers' protest in Bhopal is expected to intensify if the Madhya Pradesh government fails to address their demands within the stipulated deadline.