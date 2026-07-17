Jinnah's Worshippers Were Changing The Demography Of Shamli And Kairana: CM Yogi | X - Yogi

Lucknow, July 17: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, stating, "The worshippers of Jinnah were changing the demography, and that is why migration was taking place from Kairana and Kandhla."

He cautioned local residents, saying, whenever the followers of Jinnah get an opportunity, they will divide you in the name of region and caste. They will indulge in corruption in development works. They will compromise the safety of daughters and traders. You must remain constantly vigilant against them.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Friday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 89 development projects worth more than Rs 581 crore in the Kairana, Shamli and Thanabhawan Assembly constituencies.

While giving details of the inaugurated and foundation-stone projects, he also spoke about the positive transformation witnessed in Shamli, Thanabhawan and Kairana over the past 10 years.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के यशस्वी नेतृत्व में डबल इंजन सरकार शामली के विकास को नई गति और नई दिशा दे रही है।



आज जनपद शामली के समग्र विकास हेतु ₹581 करोड़ से अधिक लागत की 89 विकास परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास किया। साथ ही, विभिन्न योजनाओं के लाभार्थियों को… pic.twitter.com/hIvp9kMNYr — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 17, 2026

Shamli's Historical Significance

The Chief Minister said that 5,000 years ago, before proceeding to the Dharma Yuddha of Kurukshetra, Lord Shri Krishna, the divine Lila Purushottam, had come to Hanuman Tila, rested there and drunk its sacred water.

He noted that Shamli and Kairana had shaken the foundations of British rule during the First War of Independence in 1857.

He also pointed out that Pandit Bhimsen Joshi of the Kairana Gharana had taken the tradition of Indian classical music to new heights.

The Chief Minister remarked that 10 years ago, people used to ask where Shamli district, which had become a symbol of terror and fear, was located.

People migrated from Shamli, Kairana and Kandhla. Mafiaraj prevailed here; nobody was safe. A conspiracy was being hatched to change the demography through mischief.

Today, the sweetness of Shamli's sugarcane has become famous. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government is accelerating Shamli's progress.

Infrastructure And Power Growth

He observed that Shamli has now become the confluence of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the Shamli-Ambala Expressway and the Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway.

He said, "If the energy of the district's youth is channelled in a positive direction, the improved infrastructure and secure environment would make Shamli one of the richest and most prosperous districts in the NCR in the coming years. Ten years ago, the people of Shamli longed for electricity."

He continued by saying that today, through the 400 KVA power station, Shamli has become a source of electricity supply for western Uttar Pradesh.

Ten years ago, medical facilities were almost non-existent. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, people from Delhi and surrounding areas came to hospitals in Shamli for treatment.

Sugar Mills Revival And Farmer Welfare

The Chief Minister also referred to the contributions of local public representatives Chaudhary Jayant Singh, Virendra Singh and Mohit Beniwal, as well as former minister Suresh Rana.

He stated, "After Chaudhary Charan Singh in independent India, it was Suresh Rana who took up the responsibility of improving and reviving sugar mills in 2017. Between 2007 and 2017, 29 sugar mills were shut down under the then government. 21 mills were sold off at throwaway prices. When Suresh Rana assumed charge as a minister in 2017, I asked him whether the mills would continue to be sold."

He replied that they would reclaim and restart them. Today, 122 sugar mills are functioning, and farmers are receiving payments on time. Sugarcane farmers are now getting Rs 400 per quintal.

Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in sugarcane, sugar and ethanol production. This progress has become a driving force behind farmers' prosperity.

Focus On Youth Employment

The Chief Minister informed, "There can be no alternative to development. We are devotees of farmers who expanded the area under sugarcane cultivation and increased production. We, too, demonstrated that sugarcane price payments could be ensured by sugar mills. Looking at the prosperity of Shamli and the development of Thanabhawan and Kairana, I feel that entering public life has been worthwhile."

He recalled his previous visits to schools in the area and said that when he saw the names of Shamli students on the merit lists of the UP Board and the CBSE Board, he invited them to Lucknow.

Those children also told him that they no longer feel afraid because criminals now know that if they dare commit a crime, their destination will be either jail or hell.

The Chief Minister asserted that Shamli would continue to progress rapidly. He said a grand PAC battalion was being established in Kairana.

The employment syndicate of Saifai can no longer snatch away the rights of the youth of Shamli. Young people from Shamli and Muzaffarnagar are now getting jobs.

Attack On Opposition

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he remarked, "Those who ordered lathi-charge and firing for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before 2017, who wanted to ban the Kanwar Yatra, stop the celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, prevent Ram Navami processions and encroach upon the properties of religious places, with what face are they speaking about faith today?"

The Chief Minister stated that the double-engine government is fulfilling the dreams of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh for western Uttar Pradesh, its farmers and its youth.

On one hand, prosperity is being brought to the lives of farmers. On the other hand, employment and jobs are being created for the youth. Every poor person is receiving the benefits of government schemes. Every trader's investment is secure.

Appeal For Peace During Kanwar Yatra

Appealing to Kanwar associations, the Chief Minister said, "We are all descendants of Shri Ram, followers of Shri Krishna and devotees of Lord Shiva. The maryada of Shri Ram, the divine leelas of Shri Krishna and the harmony and vitality of Lord Shiva inspire us to move forward. Discipline and patience are the greatest assets in life."

Warning those who create indiscipline, he said there should be no hooliganism over trivial matters.

Opposing forces will try to use incidents of indiscipline to build pressure for banning the Kanwar Yatra, as happened earlier.

If any wrong person enters among us and attempts to create disturbances, he should be caught by the ear and removed. Indiscipline will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

If we conduct ourselves with respect for the sanctity of our festivals, these traditions will grow even stronger.

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Expressway And Textile Projects

The Chief Minister also referred to the health of Thanabhawan MLA Arshad Ali and Shamli MLA Prasann Chaudhary.

He said, "I spoke to Arshad Ali over the phone this morning to enquire about his health. He could not attend because of his illness. Despite suffering a fracture in his leg, Prasann Chaudhary is present here today. Our public representatives continuously strive for development."

He added that, owing to the efforts of the elected representatives, the 750-km-long Gorakhpur-Shamli Economic Corridor would soon connect Shamli with Gorakhpur and Siliguri, covering approximately 1,100-1,200 km.

Through the expressway, travel from Shamli to Ambala and Panipat will also become possible. Shamli will become a major hub of expressway connectivity from all directions. The projects being dedicated today will take Shamli to new heights.

The Chief Minister informed, "Shamli has now become part of the NCR. The state's first integrated private textiles project is coming up here, which will provide jobs and employment to 8,000 youth. The support of the people is our greatest strength, and with that support, we are working. Shamli is no longer in need of an identity. With the blessings of the people, the destiny and image of Shamli are changing."

Read Also CM Yogi Adityanath Targets SP-Congress Over Ram Mandir And Waqf Issues During Pratapgarh Visit

Government's Working Style

The Chief Minister remarked that before 2017, there were people in government who only slept.

They would wake up at 12 noon, get ready by 2 pm and leave for the gym at 5 pm. They had no time for the people. They bowed before the mafia and invited rioters to their homes to honour them.

But Uttar Pradesh has now changed. The state's day now begins at 4 am. Guided by the mantra of 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti', this government works for the welfare of every section of society.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik, MLA Prasann Kumar, Member of the Legislative Council Mohit Beniwal, Chaudhary Virendra Singh, former MP Pradeep Chaudhary, former minister and BJP State Vice President Suresh Rana, Regional President Nawab Singh Nagar, District President Ramjeelal Kashyap and others were present.