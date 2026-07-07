CM Yogi Adityanath Targets SP-Congress Over Ram Mandir And Waqf Issues During Pratapgarh Visit

Division In The Name Of Caste And Attacks On Faith Are The Only Issues Of SP And Congress, They Have No Right To Speak On Ayodhya: CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Pratapgarh, July 7: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sharply criticised the leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, holding up a mirror to them on the issues of the Ram Mandir and Waqf. He stated unequivocally, "Why do those who attack Hindu faith have their mouths sealed with Fevicol in the name of Waqf? The real pain of the SP and Congress is that where they wanted to see the symbol of slavery, the Babri structure, a temple of Lord Ram has been built instead. Even a chameleon would be ashamed on seeing SP leaders and Congress leaders, because this species changes colours even faster than us."

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 111 development projects worth over Rs 384 crore for the Pratapgarh and Vishwanath Ganj Assembly constituencies at the Government Inter College. The CM paid tribute to Pratapgarh's rich heritage by recalling its deities, saints, litterateurs, freedom fighters, and political leaders.

He remarked, Pratapgarh, spreading the medicinal sweetness of amla, is an example of self-reliance. But it is the farmers, orchard growers, and their forefathers of Pratapgarh who have given us the nectar fruit by producing amla.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, "You have seen the quagmire of the SP, Congress, and other parties. Those who had created an identity crisis for the youth and citizens are once again conspiring as elections approach. The Opposition does not like Uttar Pradesh's progress, freedom from disturbances, the atmosphere of enthusiasm, respect for heritage, the restoration works of Maa Belha Devi, Maa Chandrika Devi, and Karpatri Ji Maharaj, or employment opportunities for the youth, because if young people work, the politics of casteism will come to an end. The Opposition once again wants to tear apart the social fabric on the basis of caste."

He further added, "The SP and Congress have no new issue. They are left with only two issues - division in the name of caste and attacks on faith. For the past few days, these people have been trying to attack India's Sanatan faith. The Congress and SP, which supported the Babri structure in Ayodhya, have changed their colours like a chameleon. They are now claiming that faith is being insulted in Ayodhya. Since when have they developed faith in Ayodhya? The forefathers of Ram devotees fought the battle for Ayodhya, so they have the right to speak. But the Congress and SP have no right to speak on Ayodhya."

The Chief Minister stated, "It does not sound appropriate for the Congress, which attacked the very existence of Lord Ram, and the Samajwadi Party, which ordered lathi charges and firing on Ram devotees, to speak about faith. The money meant for the restoration of religious places associated with Hindu heritage was spent by the SP on constructing boundary walls around graveyards. This country will no longer fall into the clutches of Congress and SP."

He continues by saying, today's Ayodhya, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision, reminds one of the era of Lord Ram. Only the BJP could provide facilities such as four-lane roads, rail connectivity, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Nishadraj Rain Basera, and Maa Shabari Bhojanalaya. Ram Ki Paidi has acquired magnificent beauty. Despite the Opposition's misinformation campaign, devotees are coming to Ayodhya in large numbers.

The CM said, "The SP and Congress are insulting Hindus and attacking faith over a single incident. They are playing with Hindu faith over the alleged theft in Ayodhya, but in the name of Waqf, thousands of hectares of land belonging to the poor and weaker sections have been sold across the country and the state. These lands could have been allotted to the poor. Convention centres, shops, and commercial establishments could have been built on them. Some selected people committed irregularities by facilitating encroachments in the name of Waqf and selling those lands, but the Congress and SP did not utter a single word on this."

He stated, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had requested the state government to constitute an SIT. I had said that the SIT would certainly separate truth from falsehood. Acting on its preliminary report, the Trust lodged an FIR. Action was also taken against those against whom evidence existed. But why are the mouths of the Congress and SP sealed with Fevicol in the name of Waqf? When these people facilitated cow smuggling, got cows slaughtered in illegal slaughterhouses, ordered lathi charges and firing in Ayodhya, called Lord Ram and Lord Krishna imaginary, stopped Kanwar Yatra and Durga Puja pandals, and instigated riots before festivals, was Hindu faith not hurt then? Will the SP and Congress answer this? Every aware citizen should ask them these questions.

The CM said, "Now the youth of Pratapgarh also receive appointment letters. Hundreds of youth from here have been recruited in the 60,244 police recruitment drive. Young people from here are also securing positions in the examination results of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, and the Education Selection Commission. Earlier, the Saifai family used to loot jobs meant for the youth and auction them off, depriving meritorious candidates of employment. When young people are forced to migrate, decline is inevitable, and that is why Uttar Pradesh had become a BIMARU state. Even today, it is the same system, the same people, and the same state, but the NDA government has changed the style of governance."

CM praised the efforts of the MLAs in implementing the government's development works on the ground. He said, "Before 2017, a medical college here was only a dream, but today there is a medical college in the name of Dr. Sonelal Patel. Today, the foundation stone of a nursing college is being laid, where daughters will study nursing."

Describing progress as the foundation of prosperity, the CM said that better opportunities had been provided to Pratapgarh through the beautification of Maa Belha Devi and Chandrika Devi temples, works related to Karpatri Ji Maharaj, and improved connectivity. Through the Ganga Expressway, the distance between Pratapgarh and Prayagraj as well as western Uttar Pradesh has been reduced.

The CM said, "Nine to ten years ago, Pratapgarh was counted among the backward districts. There was a lack of connectivity, roads, and basic facilities. Everyone was discouraged, but now everyone is enthusiastic because of the government's encouragement. Before 2014 in the country and before 2017 in the state, there was a lack of encouragement, due to which the poor were frustrated and disheartened. The youth were compelled to migrate, and farmers were driven to suicide."

He further informed, daughters and sisters were unsafe, artisans were unemployed, and there was no ray of hope. Previous governments gave one mafia to every district; we gave one medical college to every district. Through One District One Product, we branded traditional enterprises and connected them to markets across the world.

Attacking the SP, the CM said, they used to patronise the mafia. The poor and farmers were not heard. We did not look at vote banks; instead, we are working with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The CM also highlighted the number of beneficiaries covered under every government scheme in Uttar Pradesh. He said, "There is a provision for free treatment in district hospitals and medical colleges. Immediate financial assistance is being provided for treatment through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Before 2017, no one in the state was heard."

The CM also listed the achievements of the double-engine government. He said, "The BJP's double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh has provided the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, and free electricity for private tubewells. Procurement centres have been opened for farmers. Local products have been given recognition through Common Service Centres. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, youth are being provided interest-free and guarantee-free loans of Rs 5 lakh. Children who have no guardians are being provided Rs 4,000 every month through the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana. Children of workers are studying in Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas."

He added by saying, through Operation Kayakalp, the government is providing smart classrooms, digital libraries, drinking water, toilets, furniture, two uniforms, bags, books, shoes, socks, sweaters, and other facilities in Basic Education Council schools. None of this was available before 2017. The honorarium of Shiksha Mitras and instructors has been increased, and from tomorrow we are going to implement cashless health facilities of up to Rs 5 lakh. Connecting every section of society with development is the identity of the double-engine government.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Medical and Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya, MLAs Rajendra Kumar Maurya and Jeet Lal Patel, Legislative Council Member Umesh Dwivedi, Belha Municipal Council Chairperson Premlata Singh, former minister Rajendra Pratap Singh 'Moti Singh', Shivakant Ojha, former MP Vinod Sonkar, Dheeraj Ojha, BJP state spokesperson Dinesh Singh, district president Ashish Srivastava, and others were present.