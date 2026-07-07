CM Yogi Adityanath Will Lay The Foundation Stone For Projects Worth ₹ 384 Crore In Pratapgarh And Address A Public Meeting | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on a visit to Pratapgarh, Sultanpur and Varanasi on Tuesday, July 7. According to the scheduled programme, the Chief Minister will first reach Pratapgarh, where he will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for 111 development projects worth more than Rs 384 crore at the Government Inter College. He will also address a public meeting there.

After the Pratapgarh visit, the Chief Minister will reach Sultanpur, where he will chair a meeting at the Collectorate Auditorium to review the pending works of the Public Works Department in the Ayodhya division and discuss the action plan for new works.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone for 99 development projects worth more than Rs 819 crore in the Sultanpur and Isauli Assembly constituencies.

The CM will also distribute cheques/certificates of appreciation to beneficiaries of various departmental schemes and address a public meeting.

After the Sultanpur visit, the Chief Minister will reach the Circuit House in Varanasi, where he will hold a review meeting on development works and the law and order situation in Varanasi. Thereafter, he will first offer prayers at the Kalbhairav Temple and then at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

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After this, the Chief Minister will attend the wedding ceremony of the son of Minister Dr. Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu'. The CM will stay overnight at the Circuit House.