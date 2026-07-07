Yogi Govt Striving To Make Uttar Pradesh The Country's Leading State In Skill Development | x- @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, July 07: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is continuously working to connect youth with modern technology, industry requirements, and employment-oriented skills. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal, while reviewing the department's work at his office in Vidhan Bhavan on Monday, stated that the Government's objective is to make every youth skilled and provide better opportunities for employment and self-employment.

He directed that the timely, transparent, and quality implementation of all departmental schemes be ensured.

Minister Agarwal directed the officials to conduct regular reviews of all schemes being implemented by the department at both the district and headquarters levels and to continuously monitor the progress of every training centre. He stated, "No compromise of any kind with the quality of training will be accepted, and every officer should discharge their responsibilities with complete accountability and sensitivity. Any negligence in the effective implementation of skill development schemes will not be tolerated."

He stated that, considering the requirements of the present time, as many short-term and employment-oriented skill courses as possible should be introduced for youth. Subjects such as soft skills, digital learning, communication skills, interview preparation, resume writing, and personality development should also be included in the training programmes so that the employability of trained youth can be enhanced further.

The Minister stated, "The intention of the Yogi Government is not only to provide training but also to connect youth with employment after training. Therefore, the department should establish strong coordination with industries, and training programmes should be conducted in accordance with the requirements of local industries."

He directed that information about employment fairs being organised at ITIs and Skill Development Institutes should be disseminated to as many youth as possible so that every interested candidate gets an opportunity to secure employment according to their qualifications and interests.

During the meeting, the skilling programmes being conducted in Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya were reviewed, during which it was informed that students in these schools are being provided modern skill-based training. It was also informed that skilling courses will begin in Ashram Paddhati Schools from next month as well, enabling students from socially and economically weaker sections to acquire technical skills.

Minister Agarwal instructed the officials that the success stories of trained youth should be widely publicised. Videos, experiences, and achievements of such youth should be shared through social media and other platforms so that more and more young people are inspired to join skill development programmes.

The Skill Development Minister stated that training in modern technologies such as robotics, automation, CNC, digital manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 should be promoted in training institutes.

He laid special emphasis on strengthening partnerships with industries, updating training material from time to time, and preparing students in accordance with the actual industrial environment.

During the meeting, departmental officials presented detailed information on the progress of various schemes, training programmes, placements, coordination with industries, digital platforms, training partners, construction works, and the future action plan.

Detailed discussions were also held on enhancing the capacity of training institutes, expanding online services, evaluating the performance of training partners, and completing pending works in a time-bound manner.

Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal stated, "In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the department will work with full commitment to make Uttar Pradesh the country's leading state with a skilled human resource base. Ensuring that the benefits of every scheme reach the last person, that every trained youth gets an opportunity for employment or self-employment, and that the state's industrial development is supported by skilled human resources are the highest priorities of the Yogi Government."