UP CM Yogi Adityanath Government's 'Project Praveen' To Shape The Future Of Youth | ChatGPT

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Government is working with commitment to make the youth self-reliant and independent. The campaign to equip students of government secondary schools with employment-oriented skills alongside their education has gained momentum. In this sequence, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has allocated targets for Short-Term Training (STT) under "Project Praveen" for the financial year 2026-27.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, stated, "The primary objective of the Yogi Government is to ensure that no youth in the state is deprived of skills. Through 'Project Praveen', we are strengthening students of government secondary schools in technical and vocational fields along with traditional education. Under this scheme, training will be imparted in important sectors such as IT (IT-ITeS), Healthcare, Electronics, Apparel, Beauty and Wellness, and Agriculture. To maintain the quality of training, a maximum limit of 35 trainees has been fixed for each batch. This will enable students to receive practical and hands-on knowledge in a better manner. This year, an ambitious target has been set to provide skill training to a total of 36,103 trainees across the state under Project Praveen."

The responsibility has been entrusted to empanelled training providers in government schools across various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Lalitpur, Varanasi, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Jalaun and Sonbhadra. The major sectors include IT-ITeS, Healthcare, Apparel, Electronics, Beauty and Wellness, Management, Green Jobs and Agriculture. The maximum duration of the course will be 300 hours.

According to the directions issued by Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission Director Pulkit Khare, all training providers will have to strictly adhere to the prescribed timeline. The training providers must complete the process of setting up centres, registration and batch formation, and commence classes by July 15, 2026, under all circumstances.

Within 07 working days of the commencement of the batch, study material must be distributed to all students, and photographs of the distribution must be uploaded on the Mission portal. If any training provider fails to commence work on time or if any complaint is received at the district level, strict legal action will be taken against the provider as per the rules.