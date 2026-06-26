Ministry Of Education Invites Applications For National Teachers Awards 2026; School Teachers Can Apply Till July 10

National Teachers Awards 2026: The Department of School Education & Literacy under the Ministry of Education has invited online applications and nominations for the National Teachers Awards 2026, an annual initiative that recognises exceptional teachers for their contribution to improving the quality of school education and fostering the holistic development of students.

📢Union Ministry of Education invites Applications for National Teachers Awards 2026. 📚



The Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, has invited online applications and nominations for the National Teachers Awards 2026 to recognize outstanding teachers… — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 25, 2026

Eligible teachers can submit their self-nominations through the National Awards Portal between June 15 and July 10, 2026. The Ministry has also released the complete schedule for the selection process, which will culminate in the presentation of the awards on September 5, 2026, coinciding with Teachers' Day.

According to the Ministry of Education, the National Teachers Awards aim to honour educators who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, dedication and a lasting impact on students and the education system.

Teachers working in schools managed by the Central Government, State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, local bodies, as well as government-aided and private schools affiliated with recognised education boards, are eligible to submit applications, subject to the prescribed guidelines.

The Ministry said the awards seek to recognise teachers who have gone beyond classroom teaching by encouraging innovation, improving learning outcomes and supporting the all-round development of children.

Direct link to apply

National Teachers Awards 2026: Important dates

Online self-nominations open: June 15, 2026

Last date to submit applications: July 10, 2026

Final submission of self-nominations: July 11 to July 13, 2026

District/Regional shortlisting: July 14 to July 21, 2026

State/Organisation shortlisting: July 22 to July 29, 2026

Interaction with shortlisted candidates: July 30 to July 31, 2026

National Jury selection process: August 3 to August 7, 2026

Finalisation of recommendations: August 8, 2026

Intimation to awardees: August 10 to August 20, 2026

Rehearsal and award ceremony: September 4 and September 5, 2026

National Teachers Awards 2026: Who can apply

Teachers serving in Central Government schools.

Teachers working in State Government schools.

Teachers employed in Union Territory Administration schools.

Teachers from local body schools.

Teachers working in aided and private schools affiliated with recognised education boards.

Applicants must fulfil the eligibility conditions mentioned in the official guidelines.

National Teachers Awards 2026: How to apply

Eligible teachers can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the National Awards Portal.

Step 2: Register or log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Fill in the online self-nomination form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and supporting information.

Step 5: Review all details carefully before submission.

Step 6: Submit the application online within the prescribed deadline.

The Ministry of Education has advised all applicants to carefully read the detailed eligibility conditions, evaluation process and submission guidelines available on the respective portals before completing their applications.

The annual awards are among the country's highest recognitions for educators and celebrate teachers who have made exceptional contributions to strengthening India's education system through dedication, innovation and academic excellence.