'Hai Allah, Ab Nahi Karunga': Bareilly Cow Slaughter Accused Pleads After Police Encounter | VIDEO

A dramatic video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district showing an alleged cow slaughter accused pleading with police moments after he was injured in an encounter. The accused, Aqiluddin alias Gattu, is heard saying, "Hai Allah, ab nahi karunga aisi galti" ("Oh Allah, I will never make this mistake again"), after sustaining a bullet injury to his leg during the operation.

According to police, the encounter took place after a raid linked to a cow slaughter case registered in the Izzatnagar area. Acting on a tip-off on July 16, police raided Aqiluddin's residence in Gram Mahlaun, where they allegedly recovered around 40 kg of bovine meat, an electronic weighing scale and equipment used for cow slaughter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused Allegedly Opened Fire On Police

Police said Aqiluddin, who had been absconding, fled towards a nearby forest during the operation. When officers attempted to apprehend him, he allegedly opened fire on the police team.

In retaliatory firing, Aqiluddin sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while a police constable was also injured. He was subsequently overpowered and taken into custody.

Authorities said an illegal firearm was recovered from his possession.

Another Accused Arrested During Raid

Police also arrested Mohammad Khan, who was allegedly found at Aqiluddin's house during the raid. Officials said further investigation is underway to identify and trace others who may have been involved in the case.

Read Also UP Man Brutally Assaults Cow In Baghpat, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Crackdown On Cow Slaughter Cases

The arrests are part of Uttar Pradesh Police's continuing crackdown on alleged cow slaughter cases.

Last month, two wanted accused carrying rewards of ₹10,000 each were arrested in Shahjahanpur following a separate police encounter. According to police, the duo allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee, prompting retaliatory action in which one of the accused sustained bullet injuries before both were arrested.