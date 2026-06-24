UP Man Brutally Assaults Cow In Baghpat, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district after a CCTV video allegedly showing him repeatedly beating a cow with sticks went viral on social media, prompting police action.

Viral video sparks outrage

The incident reportedly took place in Soup village under the Ramala police station limits. The footage, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, was widely circulated online, triggering outrage among social media users and calls for strict action against the accused.

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According to police, the suspect was identified as Yunus, son of Tahir and a resident of the same village. After examining the viral video, officers detained him for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to the act and apologised, assuring authorities that he would not repeat such behaviour in the future.

Accused seeks forgiveness

A separate video released by the police shows the accused with folded hands seeking forgiveness and pleading for leniency. The clip has also gained traction on social media.

Case registered, custody ordered

Police said a case was registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions before he was produced in court. He was subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.