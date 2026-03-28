Internal And External Security, Along With Traffic Management, Strengthened In Areas Around The Airport

On the occasion of the inauguration of the first phase of Noida International Airport on Saturday, the entire airport and its surrounding areas were transformed into an impenetrable security zone. Strong security arrangements are now being ensured on a permanent basis. | X @narendramodi

Lucknow/Jewar, March 28: On the occasion of the inauguration of the first phase of Noida International Airport on Saturday, the entire airport and its surrounding areas were transformed into an impenetrable security zone. Strong security arrangements are now being ensured on a permanent basis.

To further reinforce airport security, five new temporary police outposts have been established.

Additionally, to deal with any untoward incidents, two fire stations with seven units each will be set up at designated locations.

Under the leadership of Police Commissioner (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Laxmi Singh, extensive arrangements have been put in place to strengthen and streamline internal and external security as well as traffic management in areas around Jewar International Airport.

The security and traffic systems have been designed in such a way that even during future VIP movements, the general public does not face inconvenience.

Joint CP Rajeev Narayan Mishra stated that, keeping in mind key aspects related to airport security and operations, a total of 70 police personnel have been trained under the Jewar Immigration Course. He added, "This includes 3 Inspectors, 24 Sub-Inspectors, 17 Head Constables, and 26 Constables. Additionally, 61 more personnel (30 Sub-Inspectors, 14 Head Constables, and 17 Constables) have been nominated for upcoming training to further enhance efficiency and effectiveness."

A total of 35 civil police personnel have been sanctioned/appointed for the Jewar Domestic Terminal police station.

This includes 1 Inspector, 2 Sub-Inspectors, 9 Head Constables, 3 Computer Operators Grade-A, 15 Constables, 2 Constable Drivers, and 3 Class IV employees.

Five new temporary police outposts have been created to enhance airport security. These include Mile Stone-32 km, Cargo Terminal, Domestic Terminal, Mile Stone-27 km, and Mile Stone-15 km. These outposts are ensuring robust perimeter security and effective monitoring of movement routes.

PCR/PRV vehicles equipped with modern technology have been deployed for continuous patrolling.

Police personnel are stationed at both outposts and patrol vehicles, ensuring that the security system remains active and effective at all times.

From a fire safety perspective, approval has been granted to establish two new fire stations in Sector-32 and Sector-18 of the Yamuna Authority area.

Each station will be built over 7,485 square meters with seven units each. The Public Works Department has been designated as the executing agency.

Each fire station will have sanctioned posts including 1 Fire Officer, 3 Second Fire Officers, 1 ASIM, 8 LFM, 9 Fire Service Drivers, and 44 Firemen to ensure swift and effective emergency response.

A proposal is also in place to further strengthen airport security by sanctioning 5 gazetted officers (1 DCP, 1 Additional DCP, and 3 ACPs) along with around 70 supporting staff.

Efforts are underway to allocate 4,000 square meters of land for the construction of ‘Jewar International Terminal Police Station.’

Proposals for staffing this station with similar personnel structure are also under consideration.

Considering that the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Lines are approximately 55 km away from the airport, efforts are being made to acquire around 10,000 square meters of land near the airport from YEIDA to build new police lines.

The proposed facility will include BDDS teams, dog squads, transport units, armory, training centers, barracks, residential units, garages, and offices.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate is taking continuous and effective steps to ensure that security, safety, and operations at Jewar International Airport meet the highest standards.

This comprehensive, multi-layered, and technology-driven security system indicates that the airport will not only redefine connectivity but also set a new benchmark in security.