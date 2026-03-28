The Inauguration Ceremony Witnessed A Unique Blend Of Music, Public Support, And Political Synergy

The inauguration of the first phase of the Noida International Airport and the foundation laying of the MRO facility marked a historic moment, etching a golden chapter in the history of Uttar Pradesh. | X

Jewar, March 28: The inauguration of the first phase of the Noida International Airport and the foundation laying of the MRO facility marked a historic moment, etching a golden chapter in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, while the nation’s attention remained fixed on this landmark project, a distinct celebratory atmosphere unfolded across Jewar, from its narrow lanes to the public gathering venue. Songs composed in praise of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resonated throughout the area, transforming the grand event into a festive occasion.

On Saturday, a special song was on everyone’s lips across every street corner in Jewar: “Yogi Ji Laayo Jewar Mein Airport.” The song gained immense popularity among locals, filling the atmosphere with enthusiasm and pride throughout the day. This musical spirit carried onto the main stage during the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony.

Singer Hemant Brajvasi captivated the crowd with his performance, energizing the entire gathering.

Some lines from his song went: 'Gorakhpur ki galiyon mai Yogi Ji hain dole, baja-bajakar chutki Siyaram bole, hontho par inke afsane ho gaye, Siyaram tere naam ke diwane ho gaye...'

The audience was seen swaying to the rhythm, reflecting not just a cultural performance but a deep sense of public connection and support for the project.

A large number of people gathered for the occasion. Each mention of the airport project and its significance was met with thunderous applause.

The reference to the foundation stone laid by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 25, 2021, generated particular excitement among the attendees. This moment emerged as a key highlight, with the public expressing strong support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also described the achievement as a major and historic milestone for both Uttar Pradesh and the nation, further energizing the atmosphere.

The event showcased a unique fusion of development and culture. On one hand, discussions centered around modern infrastructure and world-class facilities, while on the other, folk songs and cultural expressions turned the occasion into a people’s festival.

For the locals, this was not merely the inauguration of an airport, but a symbol of development, identity, and a new beginning for their region.