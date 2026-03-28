PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of MRO Facility, A Strong Step Towards Self-Reliance In Aircraft Maintenance

Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh is set to mark the beginning of a new era in the country’s aviation sector. | X @vinodpanday71KL

Jewar, March 28: Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh is set to mark the beginning of a new era in the country’s aviation sector. A state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hub is being developed here, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. This project is being seen as a historic step toward making not only Uttar Pradesh but the entire country self-reliant in the field of aircraft maintenance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on the occasion, India currently depends heavily on foreign countries for aircraft maintenance. Around 85% of the country’s aircraft are sent abroad for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, leading to significant outflow of foreign exchange. Emphasizing the need to change this situation, he said that making India self-reliant in the MRO sector is the need of the hour, and modern facilities are being developed across the country to achieve this goal.

The first MRO facility at the Noida Airport premises will be established in collaboration with Akasa Air. This advanced centre will create a comprehensive network for aircraft maintenance, repair and technical services, strengthening the country’s aviation industry.

With the development of this MRO hub, airlines will no longer need to send their aircraft abroad for maintenance as frequently. This will not only save time but also significantly reduce operational costs. The availability of world-class maintenance facilities within India will enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global aviation services market.

The project will generate large-scale employment opportunities at the local level. Youth will get opportunities for training in aircraft maintenance, aviation technology and technical services.

Due to the investment-friendly policies of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, such high-tech projects are rapidly developing in the state, positioning Uttar Pradesh as a hub of opportunities for young people.

Noida International Airport is being developed not just as an airport but as an integrated aviation and logistics hub. The MRO facility is a key component of this vision and will help the state gain recognition at both national and international levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the MRO sector as an important pillar of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and said that in the future, India will not only service its own aircraft but also provide services to other countries.

With the establishment of this facility at Noida Airport, the MRO sector in India is expected to grow rapidly. According to reports, the market is projected to reach 5.7 billion dollars by 2030. Under the Government of India’s MRO Policy 2021, tax concessions and land lease relaxations are being provided to boost domestic capabilities, accelerating efforts to position India as a global MRO hub.

Globally, MRO facilities are a key component of major aviation hubs. The United States leads with the highest number of MRO companies, while the UK, France and Germany are major centres in Europe.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Singapore, China, India and the Philippines are emerging as important MRO hubs, while in the Middle East, the UAE is a significant player.