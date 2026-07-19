From 'Shri Krishna Offered Namaz 5 Times A Day' to 'Muhammad Was the Final Rishi' - What Exactly Is Maulana Jargis Trying to Prove Through Sanatan Scriptures? | X - ANI

At a time when the entire country is celebrating the grand festival of Mahaprabhu Jagannath's Rath Yatra with great joy and enthusiasm, and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue is gaining momentum, a sponsored narrative is simultaneously being crafted to attack Sanatan faith. During a religious address in Jharkhand, controversial Etawah-based Maulana Jargis claimed that Yogeshwar Shri Krishna himself offered namaz five times a day and that the Shrimad Bhagavata Mahapurana describes Prophet Muhammad as the "Final Rishi."

Evidently, this is not an inadvertent mistake but a well-planned conspiracy to shamelessly twist references from Sanatan scriptures, Hindu deities, and the Vedic tradition to suit an agenda.

The question now is: why does a Maulana, whose own record is tainted, seek to Islamise our sacred scriptures? Let us understand this "poisonous" narrative layer by layer and expose the jihadi mindset hidden behind it.

Maulana claims Deity Krishna read 5 times Namaz!



Maulana Jarjis Ansari claimed Deity Krishna was Muslim and read 5 times Namaz in Etawah, UP.



In a country where country-wide STSJ campaigns start for quoting the Hadith, what do you think about this punishment?@Uppolice… pic.twitter.com/mGBhw2hymm — Angry Saffron (@AngrySaffron) July 17, 2026

So, This Is the Truth Behind the 'Arbitrary Islamisation' of the Gita and the Vedas

Maulana Jargis' claim regarding the arbitrary "Islamisation" of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and the Vedas is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic pattern. The Maulana openly claims, "Shri Krishna also used to offer namaz five times a day." To support this, he cites the tenth verse of the sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita ("Yogi yuñjīta satatam ātmānaṁ rahasi sthitaḥ..."), which is fundamentally based on yoga, self-discipline, and contemplation of God.

In this verse, Shri Krishna instructs Arjuna that "seekers aspiring to attain the state of yoga should reside in a secluded place, control their mind and body, remain constantly absorbed in the contemplation of God, and remain free from accumulating desires and worldly pleasures."

Likewise, portions of hymns from the Samaveda are selectively lifted and interpreted in such a manner that they appear to validate a particular religion.

It is evident that the claim made by Jargis that the Shrimad Bhagavata Mahapurana describes Muhammad as the "Final Rishi" is entirely baseless. No authentic manuscript or established commentary contains any such reference. It is purely imaginary and an outright falsehood.

#WATCH | Saharanpur | On the reported statement of Maulana Jarjis Ansari on Lord Krishna, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora says, "There is an individual from Etawah known as Maulana Jarjis. In one of his statements, he claimed that Shri Krishna was a Muslim and used to offer the five… pic.twitter.com/gyLd3HDLyF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2026

The Same 'Old Game' With the Bhavishya Purana

Earlier as well, he attempted to play the same game by citing the Pratisarga Parva of the Bhavishya Purana. The reality, however, is that the actual translation of those verses would expose people like Jargis because they contain strong criticism.

The Pratisarga Parva (Part 3) of the Bhavishya Purana is based on a dialogue between King Bhoja and Kalidasa, where Mahamad (Prophet Muhammad) and his followers are mentioned.

According to Maulana Jargis, it prophesies a teacher or prophet named "Mahamad" (Muhammad). By referring to Prophet Muhammad, Jargis allegedly seeks to create the impression that Sanatan scriptures mention Prophet Muhammad and that they too acknowledge him. The truth, however, is entirely different.

Anyone who reads this section will understand that, according to the Purana, Mahamad will be born in Arabia. His followers will belong to a particular sect and will be called "Musal" (Muslims). His followers will practise circumcision, will not keep a shikha, will consume cow meat, and will keep beards without moustaches. They will chant the name "Allah," and his followers will offer prayers (namaz/azan) loudly with elevated vocal recitation. However, even this account remains controversial, and its authenticity is itself under question.

Think about it. Is this the same description that Jargis wants to establish? Certainly not. Evidently, had anyone committed a similar act with Islamic scriptures, fatwas of "blasphemy" under Sharia law would have been issued by now. However, in the present case, owing to a "convenient narrative," all Islamic scholars have chosen to remain silent.

The Agenda Is Not Limited to Hindus Alone

Maulana Jargis' agenda is not limited to targeting Hindus alone; it also attacks Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and Christian beliefs. He is driven by the malicious mindset of belittling the revered figures of all other religions while seeking to establish only his own religion as superior. In his religious addresses, he describes Jesus Christ, Guru Nanak Dev, Gautama Buddha, and Bhagwan Mahavir merely as "human beings" and mocks their followers by saying that they turned their great personalities into "God."

In the present address, he even ridicules the faith of believers by saying, "Saw the idol of Hanuman Ji, nodded a 10-kilogram head, moved ahead... and the worship was done." This is clearly a crude remark directed at symbols associated with another community's faith.

It is evident that in a multi-religious country like India, when a speaker openly ridicules the beliefs of others in this manner, the real objective is solely to impose the superiority of his own ideology.

This is an inferior mindset steeped in jihadi ideology, whose objective is to establish its religious, political, and social superiority while belittling others through false narratives.

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Those Whose Own Record Is Tainted Are Teaching Morality

It is also important to understand who is preaching morality. The most absurd and shameful aspect is that a Maulana who has himself been convicted of rape is teaching others the values of propriety and morality. The person who is delivering sermons on religion, morality, and scriptures before lakhs of people has himself lost all public credibility.

In 2022, a Fast Track Court in Varanasi convicted the same Maulana Jargis in a serious case involving rape, blackmail, and criminal intimidation, sentencing him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine.

Think about it. Can a person who has himself been convicted of heinous crimes such as rape and blackmail now teach us religion by arbitrarily interpreting our Vedas, Puranas, and Upanishads?

Not a Scriptural Debate but a Case of Intellectual Terrorism

Although some people may attempt to portray this episode as shastrartha (scriptural debate), the truth is that this is not shastrartha but intellectual terrorism against Sanatan. The Indian tradition has always been one of shastrartha, where original scriptures are interpreted with evidence and context. However, the objective of people like Jargis is not comparative religious study. Their purpose is to detach sentences from their context and arrive at a predetermined and sponsored conclusion.

From the claim that "Shri Krishna offered namaz five times a day" to the assertion that "Prophet Muhammad is described as the Final Rishi in the Bhagavata Mahapurana," these false claims prove that they have no intention of gaining knowledge from the scriptures. They merely wish to use them as they please to support their own fallacious arguments. Evidently, this improper use of sacred scriptures is intended only to establish their own superiority, and it will serve only to create controversy.

In such a situation, the time has come for Sanatan society to recognise this "intellectual encroachment." No one should be allowed to mistake our tolerance and the great tradition of shastrartha for weakness and impose arbitrary interpretations upon us. That is simply not acceptable.