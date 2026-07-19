'If Anything Happens To Sonam ....': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Delhi HC Over Medical Care

Sonam Wangchuk's wife has alleged that she has "lost faith" in Delhi's Safdarjung Government Hospital, accusing the hospital of withholding key medical information, refusing to discharge the activist, and preventing his transfer to a private hospital.

In a statement shared on social media, she claimed that hospital authorities informed the family that Wangchuk's potassium level had dropped to 2.9, describing it as "alarming" and life-threatening. However, she alleged that the hospital's public health bulletin did not mention the actual potassium level and instead referred only to "decreasing potassium levels."

I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.

The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to "decreasing… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026

According to her, after nearly 10 hours and repeated requests, the family was allowed to collect Wangchuk's blood sample at around 10:30 pm for an independent test. She claimed the laboratory report showed a potassium level of 3.5, which she described as being within the normal range.

She further alleged that despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge Wangchuk or permit his transfer to a private hospital of the family's choice. She also claimed that around 30 police personnel were stationed on the hospital floor and more than 100 officers were deployed across the hospital, restricting the family's movement.

Describing the situation as "not medical care" but "illegal detention," she said that if anything were to happen to Wangchuk, the hospital authorities and the government should bear full responsibility.

She said she has therefore approached the Delhi High Court, seeking an urgent hearing to allow Wangchuk to be shifted to a private hospital of the family's choice before, according to her, his health deteriorates further. She added that no family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care.

The March on 20 July will take place, as Sonam Sir has decided.



I request all supporters to reach Jantar Mantar. Both our protest and the march will remain peaceful. Anyone who creates any kind of disruption or raises negative slogans cannot be a supporter of Sonam Sir or CJP. pic.twitter.com/52MvJtZ7tv — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 19, 2026

Meanwhile, despite Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), announced on X that the July 20 march would go ahead as planned, saying that Wangchuk himself had decided it should proceed. Dipke urged supporters to gather at Jantar Mantar and stressed that both the protest and the march would remain peaceful. He also appealed to participants not to create any disruption or raise negative slogans, stating that anyone doing so "cannot be a supporter of Sonam Sir or CJP."