'Grateful That Govt Cared Enough...': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife After He Was 'Forcefully' Taken To Safdarjung Hospital - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, on Saturday said, "I am grateful that the government cared enough to bring him here, but we will handle the next steps ourselves; there is no need for government interference in this matter." Her statement came after he was forcefully taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on the 21st day of his hunger strike amid deteriorating health.

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She also wrote a letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital seeking Wangchuk's transfer to another hospital, citing a "lack of transparency" and restricted access, and instructed that no oral medication, intravenous substance, or fluid be administered without her consent.

She also requested complete medical reports before any treatment decision and said any medicine or fluids would be procured by the family.

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She said in the letter that Wangchuk's potassium level was 4.3 at 4:16 pm on July 17, 2026, and noted that, as of 10:45 am on July 18, no reports had been shared with the family despite being orally informed that his potassium level had fallen to 2.9.

Family says fast continues

Speaking to reporters, she also confirmed that Wangchuk's hunger strike had not ended. "He is still fasting; the fast is continuing because he isn't consuming any sugar. He is only taking the water with salt that he was consuming earlier."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, citing his deteriorating health after more than three weeks of fasting. Wangchuk was scheduled to lead a protest march to Parliament on Monday before being hospitalised.

Police cite court directions

In a statement posted on X, DCP New Delhi said the decision was taken in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and based on expert medical advice. "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said.