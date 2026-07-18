'One Of The Darkest Days In Indian Politics': MNS Leader Amit Thackeray Slams Govt Over Sonam Wangchuk's Hospitalisation |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray visited the protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday and strongly criticised the Centre after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike. Reacting to Delhi Police's decision to remove Wangchuk from the protest site, Thackeray termed the development 'one of the darkest days in the history of Indian politics.'

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"This is one of the darkest days in the history of Indian politics. A person this great, an educationist, a scientist, who has worked for farmers, worked for students, worked for our army, has been on a hunger strike for 20 days, and the central government, forget about resigning, isn't even coming forward for a conversation," Amit Thackeray said.

Sonam Wangchuk Removed From Protest Site, Shifted To Hospital

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital, citing his deteriorating health after more than three weeks of fasting. Wangchuk was scheduled to lead a protest march to Parliament on Monday before being hospitalised.

In a statement posted on X, DCP New Delhi said the decision was taken in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and based on expert medical advice. "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care," the police said.

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Delhi Police further stated that some protesters attempted to obstruct the process while authorities were implementing the court's directions, resulting in a brief commotion. However, the police said they exercised maximum restraint and safely completed the operation. Authorities also appealed to protesters to peacefully vacate the Jantar Mantar protest site.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a judicial probe into the alleged examination scam and broader reforms in the country's examination system. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and had remained on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement until he was taken to hospital on Saturday.

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