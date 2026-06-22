Encroachment Will Not Be Tolerated, Take Immediate Action Against The Guilty: Chief Minister | X / @CMOfficeUP

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning met people who had come from different districts of the state during the 'Janata Darshan' programme one by one. He received their applications and listened to their problems.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure proper and time-bound disposal of all complaints. Taking a strict stand on a complaint related to encroachment, he directed immediate investigation and action against those responsible.

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During the Janata Darshan, an elderly man from Mathura also arrived with a complaint. He informed the Chief Minister that a village pathway had been encroached upon. He said that complaints had already been made at the local level, but no action had been taken so far.

Taking a strict stand on the matter, the Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate to personally visit the site and assess the actual situation. If encroachment is found, it should be removed immediately and action should be taken against the guilty.

CM said, "Complaints regarding encroachment would not be tolerated under any circumstances."

He directed the administration, police, municipal corporation, development authorities and other responsible institutions to regularly monitor such issues.

Applications related to education, healthcare, financial assistance, electricity, police and revenue matters were also received during the Janata Darshan. The Chief Minister accepted all the applications and listened to the grievances of the people. He then assured them that the government is fulfilling every basic requirement related to public welfare.

He said, all their problems would be resolved and no one needs to worry. The government stands with all 25 crore residents of the state under every circumstance.

The CM first enquired about the well-being of the complainants who had come in the intense heat and then listened to their problems. He told people who had come from different districts that the heat and sunlight are very intense at present.

He advised elderly people, women and children to step out during the afternoon only if absolutely necessary. The CM also advised people to maintain a balanced diet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)