Nashik Launches Major Anti-Encroachment Drive Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027; 80 Illegal Structures Demolished | Tejal Ghorpade

Nashik: In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has accelerated its anti-encroachment drive to improve city roads, public spaces, and traffic management.

As part of this initiative, a major operation was carried out on Saturday in the Sarda Circle area of Old Nashik.

Anti-Encroachment Drive in Nashik | Tejal Ghorpade

Bulldozers were used to remove encroachments from roads, designated DP (Development Plan) roads, and municipal land. Approximately 80 sheds, stalls, and various illegal structures were demolished during this action.

At 7:00 AM, officials and staff from the Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment department, accompanied by a heavy police contingent, arrived at Sarda Circle. The operation began shortly thereafter, with bulldozers razing encroachments that had stood for years.

Portions of sheds belonging to eight business owners, which were obstructing the road, were demolished, and illegal structures erected on municipal land were cleared away.

Drive in Preparation for Kumbh Mela

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Nashik from across the country and abroad, this drive aims to improve traffic flow, ensure clear routes for emergency services, and free public spaces from encroachment.

The Municipal Corporation has indicated that it will take phased action against encroachments on all major city roads and municipal properties.

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Participation in the Operation

Between 60 and 65 tents, sheds, and other encroachments were removed across the Sarda Circle, Dwarka, and Chitrakoot areas. Scrap material illegally stored behind 'Hotel Deluxe' was confiscated, and the site was cleared. Teams from six municipal departments, along with 6 JCBs, 4 tractors, and 30 personnel, participated in the operation. ‘Drive to Continue’

The administration has clarified that this drive to make the city encroachment-free and well-organised will continue consistently. It was stated that action is being taken only after prior notices have been issued to the concerned parties. Municipal officials have indicated that large-scale encroachment removal drives are likely to be carried out in other parts of the city in the coming weeks.

This action has made traffic movement in the Sarda Circle area much smoother, and preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela have gained momentum. Citizens have also welcomed this drive.