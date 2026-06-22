CM Yogi Adityanath Calls For Mass Water Conservation Drive Amid Forecast Of Below-Normal Monsoon In UP | File Pic (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while calling for water conservation to be turned into a mass movement, said, “In view of weather uncertainty and the possibility of irregular monsoon conditions, every resident of the state must participate in water harvesting and water conservation efforts.”

He stated, "Not a single drop of water should go to waste. The 'Catch the Rain' campaign being conducted on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be implemented more effectively, and rainwater harvesting should be linked with broad public participation."

While conducting a high-level review on Sunday of weather conditions, monsoon progress, drinking water supply and groundwater conservation-related works, the Chief Minister directed officials that no region of the state should face a drinking water crisis. He instructed that the water supply system should remain uninterrupted and smooth and that citizens should not face any inconvenience.

He stated, "Keeping in view the possibility of deficient rainfall, all departments should ensure advance preparedness."

During the meeting, weather experts informed that according to the long-range forecast of the India Meteorological Department, Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the south-west monsoon of 2026. Both Eastern and Western Uttar Pradesh have received indications of below-normal rainfall from June to September. It was also projected that during June, most parts of the state would receive below-normal rainfall, while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal.

The Chief Minister directed the Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Ground Water Department, Namami Gange, Revenue and Agriculture departments to jointly prepare an integrated action plan. He stated, "Water conservation efforts should not remain limited to departmental programmes alone; they should be linked with public participation."

He further directed that it should be ensured that dirty water from villages does not enter ponds and water bodies. The Chief Minister instructed the Panchayati Raj Department to develop arrangements in rural areas so that not a single drop of water is wasted. He called for special attention to the conservation, cleanliness and regular maintenance of Amrit Sarovars.

Emphasizing the need to advance rainwater harvesting in mission mode, the Chief Minister said, "Government buildings should be developed as model examples of water conservation."

The Additional Chief Secretary, Ground Water Department, informed that the impact of efforts undertaken for groundwater recharge is clearly visible. In 2013, the number of over-exploited development blocks in the state stood at 113, which has reduced to 44 in 2025. In 2017, groundwater recharge from other sources was approximately 30.59 lakh crore litres, which increased to 35.79 lakh crore litres in 2025. During the same period, the state's total annual groundwater recharge increased from 69.91 lakh crore litres to 73.39 lakh crore litres.

It was also informed that under Sustainable Development Goal-6, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the target of bringing the groundwater extraction rate to the 70 percent level. The rate stood at 70.66 percent in 2022, 70.76 percent in 2023, 70.45 percent in 2024 and 70 percent in 2025. During the last ten years, improvement in groundwater levels has been recorded in 361 development blocks across the state. Between 2021 and 2025, significant improvement in the average groundwater level has been observed in 29 districts. Improvement of more than 10 centimetres per year has been recorded in 172 development blocks, while more than 20 centimetres of improvement over ten years has been recorded in 69 development blocks.

The meeting was informed that the Ground Water Department is implementing important programmes such as the Uttar Pradesh Atal Bhujal Yojana, Indo-Israel Bundelkhand Water Project, Rainwater Harvesting Theme Park, Bhujal Saptah, Rooftop Rainwater Harvesting Programme and Groundwater Monitoring Network, the positive results of which are visible across the state.

The Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, also apprised the Chief Minister of the progress of river desilting works.

The Chief Minister directed that the action plan for the coming years should be linked with water conservation, green energy and modern irrigation technologies. He also expressed the expectation that the Meteorological Department should regularly provide weekly monsoon reports.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma and Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar were also present at the meeting. The ministers apprised the Chief Minister of departmental efforts and progress.