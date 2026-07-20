CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews UP Development Projects, Orders Antyodaya Cards For Zero Poverty Families | X

Lucknow, July 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of major infrastructure, industrial development, investment, public welfare and service delivery projects being implemented in the state during the sixth meeting of the State Transformation Commission. During the meeting, the Chief Minister accorded the highest priority to the Zero Poverty Abhiyan and directed that a special team of the Transformation Commission be constituted to prepare Antyodaya Cards for eligible families and, in a phased manner, link them to all eligible schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas, and Mukhyamantri Awas.

He emphasized that the comprehensive benefits of government schemes should reach every eligible family.

The meeting was informed that a survey of 12.50 lakh families has been completed under the Zero Poverty Abhiyan. Of these, around 9 lakh families have been found eligible under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while around 5 lakh families are to benefit through the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

In addition, 6.67 lakh families do not yet have Ayushman Cards. Out of these, around 5 lakh people have already been registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, while the remaining eligible families are being registered. At the same time, a target has been set to link one member from each of 10.60 lakh families with skill training.

The meeting was informed that land acquisition for the state's major expressway projects is progressing rapidly. Land has already been made available to the extent of 88.45 percent for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway, 72.71 percent for the Jhansi Link Expressway, 63 percent for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, and 59.35 percent for the Jewar Link Expressway.

While reviewing all proposed projects, including the Meerut-Haridwar, Vindhya, Vindhya-Purvanchal and Noida-Jewar Link Expressways, the Chief Minister directed the concerned District Magistrates to ensure land availability by July 31.

He instructed, "On matters relating to land, dialogue should be established directly with the landowners." While reviewing the Lucknow Night Safari project, it was informed in the meeting that the Supreme Court had granted permission for its implementation on July 15. The Chief Minister directed that all formalities be completed at the earliest and that the project be taken forward in a time-bound manner.

During the review of the Multi Modal Logistic Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub being developed in Greater Noida, the meeting was informed that 301 hectares of the total 323 hectares of land have been acquired. 5 companies have registered for the logistics park, and the allotment process is moving forward.

The Chief Minister directed that all formalities relating to the project be completed within the stipulated timeline. While reviewing the Model Building Bye-laws for Industrial Development Authorities, the Chief Minister observed, "Keeping Ease of Doing Business in view, the necessary amendments should be finalized at the earliest."

While reviewing the progress of the Textile Park being developed in Lucknow, the meeting was informed that the project's infrastructure is being developed rapidly. The Chief Minister directed that the pace of construction be maintained and that the site be developed as a major hub for the state's textile and apparel industry. The meeting also reviewed the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao and the project to supply water from the 40 MLD Tertiary Treatment Plant at Bingawan in Kanpur to the Panki Thermal Power Plant.

The Chief Minister directed that all pending technical and administrative formalities be completed at the earliest and that both projects be implemented within the prescribed timeline.

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He remarked, "Along with infrastructure development, strict compliance with standards related to public safety must also be ensured." While reviewing valid Fire NOCs in all government and private medical colleges, medical institutions, district hospitals, and hotels, he directed that immediate action be taken wherever required to ensure 100 percent compliance with fire safety standards.

The meeting also reviewed the condition of high-tension electricity lines passing over sewer lines and manholes in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation area. The Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to ensure an early resolution of all such locations through mutual coordination.

While reviewing the state's electricity distribution system, the Chief Minister directed that a detailed analysis of all electricity feeders be carried out and a corrective action plan be prepared based on electricity supply, revenue collection, profit and loss, and overload status.

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He emphasized, "Technical efficiency, financial discipline, and consumer convenience should all be given equal priority." The meeting also reviewed the progress of land acquisition in the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA). The Chief Minister asserted that there should be no unnecessary delay in administrative decisions required to maintain the pace of industrial development in Bundelkhand.

While reviewing the utilization of the District Mining Fund, the Chief Minister directed that the fund be used transparently and to high standards for local needs and public works. During the review of development projects approved under the MP Local Area Development Fund and MLA Local Area Development Fund, the Chief Minister observed, "The works proposed by public representatives are directly linked to local needs."

He directed the District Magistrates to regularly review these projects and ensure their completion within the stipulated timeline.

While reviewing the 'Per Drop More Crop' scheme, the Chief Minister emphasized making water conservation and micro-irrigation an integral part of the strategy for agricultural development and directed coordinated efforts to connect farmers with modern irrigation technologies.

While reviewing the progress of establishing Digital Libraries in Gram Panchayats, the Chief Minister remarked, "The objective is to provide rural youth with better access to quality study material and digital resources." He directed that this work be completed within the prescribed timeline.