UP Strengthens Maternal Healthcare As 16 Districts Achieve Complete Institutional Deliveries | X

Lucknow, July 20: The Yogi Government has achieved a significant milestone in the field of maternal and newborn healthcare. Over the past three months, all deliveries in 16 districts of the state were conducted in health institutions. During this period, not a single non-institutional (home or other location) delivery was recorded in these districts.

This achievement of the Yogi Government is being regarded as the result of expanding access to healthcare services in the state, increasing public awareness, and the coordinated efforts of health workers towards ensuring safe motherhood.

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Dr. Pinky Jowel, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, stated, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's goal is to ensure quality maternal healthcare services for every pregnant woman. With this objective, maternity services are being continuously strengthened at district women's hospitals, Community Health Centres, and Primary Health Centres. Along with increasing the availability of essential equipment, trained human resources, and medicines, the referral system has also been strengthened."

She added, "If the rate of institutional deliveries continues in the same manner, it will help bring a further reduction in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR). At the same time, Uttar Pradesh will be able to set a new benchmark in achieving the goal of safe motherhood and healthy newborns."

According to data received from HMIS, not a single non-institutional delivery was recorded between April and June in Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Shamli, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Etawah, Mahoba, and Kaushambi.

Joint Director Dr. Shalu Gupta stated, "Continuous efforts have been made over the past few years to promote institutional deliveries. Timely registration of pregnant women, regular antenatal check-ups, identification of high-risk pregnancies, door-to-door outreach by ASHA workers, availability of ambulance services, and schemes related to Janani Suraksha and maternity benefits have encouraged women to opt for deliveries at health institutions."

Senior gynaecologist Dr. Chandrawati observed, "Institutional delivery is the most effective measure for reducing maternal and neonatal mortality." She pointed out, "The presence of trained doctors and staff nurses in hospitals, emergency obstetric services, immediate newborn care, availability of blood, and referral arrangements whenever required significantly increase the chances of saving the lives of both the mother and the infant, even in complicated situations."

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According to Health Department officials, this achievement is not only the result of the capacity of healthcare institutions but also the outcome of growing community awareness and the sustained efforts of frontline health workers. They noted that "ASHA, ANM, and Anganwadi workers maintained regular contact with pregnant women, prepared families before the expected date of delivery, and played a crucial role in ensuring timely transportation to hospitals."