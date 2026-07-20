CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates ₹542 Crore Projects, Highlights Heritage Development In UP

Lucknow, July 20: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday cautioned the people of Uttar Pradesh from the land of Barabanki. He said, "The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are hereditary opponents of heritage, development, villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women. If you remain alert and cautious of them, you will remain safe. Otherwise, the moment you get close to them, the danger will increase."

The CM appealed to senior citizens to tell the youth about SP's hooliganism, unrest, looting of government funds, and plunder. The Chief Minister sought a proposal to widen the road passing in front of Lodheshwar Mahadev from two lanes to four lanes and to construct a grand gateway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 82 projects worth more than Rs 542 crore to develop the Ramnagar and Dariyabad Assembly constituencies in Barabanki. Referring to literary figures, sportspersons, farmers, freedom fighters, and the youth safeguarding the nation's borders, the CM described Barabanki as a talented and prosperous land rich in heritage, spirituality, literature, dedication, youth power, and unforgettable contributions to the freedom movement.

कांग्रेस और समाजवादी पार्टी के लोग-



विकास के धुर विरोधी हैं, विरासत के विरोधी हैं,

गांव और गरीब के विरोधी हैं,

किसानों, नौजवानों और महिलाओं के तो जन्मजात विरोधी हैं...



इनसे सतर्क रहने की आवश्यकता है... pic.twitter.com/KmxowVVXLh — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 20, 2026

The CM stated, "Barabanki is blessed by Lodheshwar Mahadev. Visiting Baba on Monday filled my heart with immense joy. Devotees come here from many neighboring districts, yet the temple remains dilapidated. Even after Independence, the light of development funded by your money reached the cemetery boundary wall, but no attention was paid to Lodheshwar Mahadev Temple, K. D. Singh Babu's haveli, the conservation of the Mahabharata-era Parijat tree, or schemes in the names of Mahadeva, Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath, Gola Gokarnnath, great personalities, and brave women."

He added, our government is constructing the Bhagwan Lodheshwar Mahadev Corridor, because of which devotees coming from every corner of the country and the state will be deeply impressed and will leave Barabanki with blessings and gratitude. The government is also constructing a grand corridor at Gola Gokarnnath. The corridor of the Vindhyavasini Temple has been completed. Earlier, Kashi was dirty, and its lanes were narrow, but now it too has become divine and grand. Everyone who visits Kashi and Ayodhya from across the country also thanks us.

The Chief Minister informed, "Although the Indian hockey team won an Olympic medal after 36 years, India had earlier won 3 consecutive Olympic gold medals during the era of Major Dhyan Chand and K. D. Singh Babu. Our government will never accept that the haveli of K. D. Singh Babu, who dedicated his entire life to hockey, should be sold. We have decided that a museum will be constructed there."

Referring to the FIFA World Cup held in New Jersey, USA, the CM said that people were filled with tremendous enthusiasm as they watched the Spain-Argentina match. Similarly, when hockey is played, the entire country's attention remains focused on it. Major Dhyan Chand and K. D. Singh Babu took the sport to new heights.

He stated, "Great personalities had contributed towards preserving the nation's heritage and protecting Sanatan values. Raja Balbhadra Singh, Lakhan Pasi, Bijli Pasi, Maharaja Suheldev, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji, and Guru Gobind Singh all contributed to freeing the country from slavery. Our government has built a grand memorial to Maharaja Suheldev at the very place in Bahraich where he defeated Salar Masud. We have established a PAC battalion in the name of Veerangana Uda Devi in Lucknow, Jhalkari Bai in Gorakhpur, Avanti Bai in Badaun, Maharani Durgavati in Banda, Lokmata Ahilyabai Medical College in Auraiya, Maharshi Valmiki Airport in Ayodhya, and a night shelter in the name of Nishadraj."

He continues, saying that the government has honored great personalities who have contributed to the nation and dedicated themselves to Sanatan. Our future will remain secure only on the strong foundation of Sanatan. If Sanatan is secure, all of us are secure. If Sanatan comes under threat, no one will be spared. These SP and Congress leaders, who divide people, fall silent during times of crisis.

The CM said, "For the SP, constructing cemetery boundary walls while imposing restrictions on Kanwar Yatra, Janmashtami, Ram Navami processions, and Durga Puja pandals was the standard of secularism. We must uproot such secularism and build a secure Bharat on the strong foundation of Sanatan. In the name of secularism, these people insulted Sanatan."

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He added that before every festival, they created unrest and had their henchmen carry out extortion. They encouraged the manufacture of country-made pistols and bombs in villages and cities, because of which traders and the dignity of daughters were endangered. Now BrahMos missiles manufactured in Lucknow have Pakistan and its patrons crying out in fear. With investment coming in, the youth are now getting employment within Uttar Pradesh itself.

The CM said the Samajwadi Party is setting one caste against another. There was once a saying: 'Dekh Sapai, Bitiya Ghabrai.' He appealed to senior citizens to tell the youth about the SP's hooliganism, unrest, dacoity, anarchy, and loot.

He stated, "The Saifai family had looted public money. The JPNIC that the SP was constructing was estimated to cost Rs 200 crore, but even after spending Rs 864 crore, the building remained incomplete. Before our government came to power, the SP had laid the foundation stone of the Purvanchal Expressway. Here too, their scam came to light. They had prepared an estimate of Rs 15,200 crore. After the land became available 2 years later, we had the Prime Minister lay the foundation stone and completed the Purvanchal Expressway at a cost of Rs 11,800 crore. The total estimate for the Gomti River Front project was Rs 167 crore, but even after spending Rs 1,700 crore, it remained incomplete."

The CM further stated that a former Prime Minister had once remarked that only Rs 15 out of every Rs 100 reached the common people. The BJP's double-engine government stopped the SP's dacoity and the Congress's loot. That money is now being used to provide scholarships to youth, financial assistance for daughters' marriages, benefits under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, tablets, Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana/Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana for the poor, and health insurance benefits.

He further added that the money they were using to construct cemetery boundary walls has now been redirected by us towards building corridors. The Saifai syndicate had captured jobs meant for the youth. Government jobs were auctioned off, but now the youth of Barabanki are also getting them fairly.

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The Chief Minister described the real character of the opposition parties, SP and Congress, as anti-Sanatan and stated that they used to plunder people's rights and funds meant for development projects. Because of their actions, Uttar Pradesh faced an identity crisis. Today, Uttar Pradesh has become one of the country's top three economies. Permanent solutions for flood protection and the beautification and rejuvenation of the Gomti River are now underway. No one can stop the development of Barabanki, which is part of the State Capital Region (SCR) between Lucknow and Ayodhya.

He said, "We made Dariyabad MLA Satish Chandra Sharma the Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, and he is contributing not only to the development of this area but also to that of other districts. The SP used to consume the ration meant for the poor, but now every poor person receives their rightful ration. Action is taken against those indulging in irregularities. During the rule of the SP and Congress, bribes were taken before pensions for the poor or scholarships for students were released."

He added that today the money goes directly into bank accounts, and bribery cannot take place in between. Those whom Ramnagar elected in 2022 and Barabanki elected in 2024 never found time to discuss development. They did not present even a single development proposal. Had the lotus bloomed in the Ramnagar Assembly constituency and the Barabanki Lok Sabha constituency, this region too would have reached new heights of development.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Prisons Suresh Rahi, Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Satish Chandra Sharma, MLAs Sakendra Pratap Verma and Dinesh Rawat, Member of the Legislative Council Angad Kumar Singh, Er. Avneesh Kumar Singh, District Panchayat Administrator Rajrani Rawat, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Commission Baijnath Rawat, BJP State Vice President and former MP Priyanka Rawat, Regional President Avdhesh Dwivedi, District President Ram Singh Verma, and others were present.