West Bengal Makes Bengali Mandatory For All Government Work From September 1 | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had announced that Bengali language will be mandatory at all levels of government work from September 1.

Addressing the state Assembly, Adhikari made public the letter sent to him by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. In the letter Shah had emphasised the importance of the Bengali language.

“Shah had advised that Bengali should be accorded greater prominence and recommended making it mandatory in official frameworks. This decision was taken to strengthen the use of Bengali in the official system. All official communication will be in Bengali across all state government departments, autonomous agencies and administrative tiers from September 1,” said Adhikari.

While reading out the letter publicly, Adhikari mentioned that Shah in his letter had written that Syama Prasad Mookerjee was an ardent supporter of conservation, development, and the extensive use of Indian languages.

Adhikari also said that the Union Home Minister had emphasized that along with public services, Bengali language should be given priority in digital administration, and also in other communications like in websites, mobile apps and media advertisements.

“We will also correspondence with the central government and other state governments in Bengali,” further mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.



