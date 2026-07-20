AC Local Replaced By Non-AC Train On Harbour Line After Technical Snag, 7 Services Affected | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Seven AC local services on the Harbour line were operated as non-AC locals after a technical fault developed in one unit of an AC local rake on Sunday. The affected rake was withdrawn from service as a safety measure and sent to the car shed for repairs, while a conventional local train was pressed into service to keep operations running.

Railway officials said the problem was detected in one unit of the AC rake during operations. Following standard safety protocol, the entire rake was taken out of service instead of continuing operations with the faulty unit. To avoid cancellations and reduce inconvenience to commuters, the scheduled AC services were replaced with non-AC local trains.

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The affected services included trains operating between Panvel and CSMT, CSMT and Panvel, and CSMT and Vashi. In total, seven services were operated with conventional suburban rakes instead of AC locals.

Officials said the defective rake has been moved to the car shed for inspection and repairs. It will be brought back into service only after the technical fault is rectified and all safety checks are completed. The quick replacement ensured train services continued with minimal disruption, although passengers expecting AC travel had to commute in regular local trains instead.

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