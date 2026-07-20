CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' March Descends Into Violence In Delhi; Police Launch Probe After 50+ Personnel Injured | X @CJP_for_India & File Pic

A protest march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Delhi on Monday escalated into violent clashes after thousands of demonstrators attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

What began as a rally demanding action over irregularities in competitive examinations ended in widespread chaos, with security forces using tear gas and batons to disperse protesters. The unrest left police vehicles damaged, dozens of people detained, and several injuries reported on both sides.

According to officials, more than 50 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces sustained injuries during the clashes, including over five IPS officers. Several protesters were also injured.

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Following the violence, Delhi Police launched an investigation by registering multiple FIRs and reviewing CCTV footage as well as videos recorded on mobile phones. Investigators are also examining whether the unrest was fuelled by misinformation or was part of a larger planned conspiracy.

The CJP had announced the 'Sansad Chalo' march to press for accountability over examination-related irregularities and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Despite persistent rainfall, thousands of supporters assembled at Jantar Mantar before attempting to march towards Parliament. Police had already deployed extensive barricades around the protest site and key roads across central Delhi.

As security restrictions prevented the main route, groups of protesters moved through nearby lanes, with more participants joining along the way. Demonstrators repeatedly attempted to push through several layers of barricades in an effort to reach Parliament.

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The confrontation intensified in areas including Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, the RBI Building and Parliament Street, where security personnel resorted to tear gas shells and baton charges to disperse the gathering. Internet services were also suspended in several parts of central Delhi during the operation.

Authorities said two Delhi Police buses were damaged after being hit with stones, shattering their front windshields. Some shops along Janpath were also reportedly vandalised.

More than 70 people were taken into custody. Police sources claimed that a number of those detained were not students, despite the protest being centred on examination-related issues.