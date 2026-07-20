'Will Continue My Fast': Sonam Wangchuk Refuses To End Hunger Strike, Demands MPs Hear Student Protesters | File Pic

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk on Monday announced that he will continue his indefinite fast, entering its 23rd day, citing the treatment of peacefully protesting youth and the lack of dialogue with authorities.

In a post on X, Wangchuk shared a handwritten note from Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, saying he had decided to continue his fast until student leaders are allowed to meet parliamentarians at Sansad Bhavan or he is permitted to meet them at the hospital.

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"Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhavan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital," he wrote.

Wangchuk expressed hope that the government would address accountability concerning the education minister before such a meeting takes place.

The activist also praised the protesters for maintaining peace despite what he described as provocation. He appealed to both the government and the police to resolve the issue by allowing students to present their grievances before Parliament.

"I am touched and moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provocation and I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow," the note read.

He further expressed confidence that the young protesters would continue to demonstrate patience and tolerance, as they had done throughout the agitation.